Quantcast
Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Musk Unleashes ‘Thermonuclear’ Lawsuit Against Vicious Propagandist Media Matters

'Media Matters is pure evil...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Twitter owner Elon Musk kept his word and filed a scathing federal lawsuit against Media Matters for America, an infamous left-wing media watchdog, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Musk dubbed the lawsuit “thermonuclear,” hinting at the explosive nature of the allegations.

The federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, accuses Media Matters of publishing a defamatory report that contained “manufactured” tweets depicting ads placed next to anti-Semitic and white supremacist posts.  

Musk maintains that these tweets were fabricated and that Media Matters deliberately misled the public in a bid to “destroy X Corp.” and drive away advertisers. 

The lawsuit came after several major corporations, including IBM, NBC Universal and Apple, halted their advertising on Twitter, citing concerns raised by Media Matters’ report. This caused a significant financial setback for X, with Musk now determining to hold Media Matters accountable.

In a statement released on Sunday, Media Matters President Angelo Carusone dismissed the lawsuit as “frivolous.”  

Specifically, he claimed, “This is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence. Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court.”

Musk, however, has maintained his determination to pursue legal action against the leftist media watchdog.

In a fiery tweet on Nov. 18, he declared, “The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company. Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them.”

Meanwhile, the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, has announced an investigation into Media Matters’ practices, citing long-standing accusations from conservatives that the organization promotes the radical Democratic Party and left-wing ideology. 

“We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square,” Paxton said in a press release.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
United Suspends Pilot Who Defended Hamas Attack in Facebook Post
Next article
Sanctuary Cities Embracing Red-State Strategy by Busing Illegals Elsewhere

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com