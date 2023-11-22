Musk Unleashes ‘Thermonuclear’ Lawsuit Against Vicious Propagandist Media Matters

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Twitter owner Elon Musk kept his word and filed a scathing federal lawsuit against Media Matters for America, an infamous left-wing media watchdog, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Musk dubbed the lawsuit “thermonuclear,” hinting at the explosive nature of the allegations.

Media Matters is pure evil https://t.co/9bdMWyczs6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2023

The federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, accuses Media Matters of publishing a defamatory report that contained “manufactured” tweets depicting ads placed next to anti-Semitic and white supremacist posts.

Musk maintains that these tweets were fabricated and that Media Matters deliberately misled the public in a bid to “destroy X Corp.” and drive away advertisers.

The lawsuit came after several major corporations, including IBM, NBC Universal and Apple, halted their advertising on Twitter, citing concerns raised by Media Matters’ report. This caused a significant financial setback for X, with Musk now determining to hold Media Matters accountable.

This is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence. Media Matters stands behind its reporting and look forward to winning in court. Onward! — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) November 21, 2023

In a statement released on Sunday, Media Matters President Angelo Carusone dismissed the lawsuit as “frivolous.”

Specifically, he claimed, “This is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence. Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court.”

Musk, however, has maintained his determination to pursue legal action against the leftist media watchdog.

In a fiery tweet on Nov. 18, he declared, “The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company. Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them.”

The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company pic.twitter.com/55vl7PspaQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, has announced an investigation into Media Matters’ practices, citing long-standing accusations from conservatives that the organization promotes the radical Democratic Party and left-wing ideology.

“We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square,” Paxton said in a press release.