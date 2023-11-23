Quantcast
Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Charleston Elects 1st Republican Mayor Since 1877

'The people have spoken and we’re ready for a new direction...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
William Cogswell
William Cogswell / IMAGE: ABC News 4 via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a surprising turn that some may read as a bellwether indicator of the national mood ahead of next year’s presidential election, Charleston, South Carolina, elected its first Republican mayor in nearly 150 years, the Daily Caller reported.

State Rep. William Cogswell captured the office Tuesday by a narrow 51-48 margin in the city’s run-off vote.

Cogswell defeated two-time incumbent John Tecklenburg by just under 600 votes.

Cogswell’s campaign focused on promoting “safe communities, smart growth, and sound governance.”

His platform included new zoning ordinances, funding for adult and children’s recreational leagues, and the construction of new community centers.

Zoning, in particular, has been a hot-button issue for the historic harbor town, which is seeing a massive waterfront development project go up that promises to jolt its sleepy tourism industry into a more commercial enterprise.

But crime, too, has become a growing concern under Democrat leadership—as it has elsewhere throughout the country.

The mayor-elect declared victory late Tuesday night.

“Ladies and gentlemen we can confidently say that I’m going to be the next mayor,” he said, noting that his victory marks the city’s move toward a new direction.

“The people have spoken and we’re ready for a new direction,” he continued. “A new direction that’s smart, safe, and sound. A new direction that puts our citizens and residents first. And a new direction that puts labels aside so that we can find pragmatic solutions to our problems.”

He told voters that he is “humbled by the results” and yet “excited about the future of the city.”

He also promised those who voted against him that he would try to demonstrate to them his competence by earning their “trust and respect” as mayor.

Cogswell was courteous in his victory.

“I wish John all the best. Nothing personal,” Cogswell told reporters after he delivered his victory speech, adding that “it’s time for the next generation. I think it’s time for a new chapter in our city, and I’m excited to usher that in.”

In his concession speech, Tecklenburg encouraged the crowd to support Cogswell.

“When Mayor Cogswell succeeds, Charleston succeeds,” the Democrat incumbent told the crowd.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Media Matters President’s Bigoted Blog Posts Exposed after Musk Smear
Next article
MURDOCK: Israel May Not Have Biden’s Support, but Here’s How Americans Can Offer Theirs

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com