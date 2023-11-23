Charleston Elects 1st Republican Mayor Since 1877

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a surprising turn that some may read as a bellwether indicator of the national mood ahead of next year’s presidential election, Charleston, South Carolina, elected its first Republican mayor in nearly 150 years, the Daily Caller reported.

FLIPPED: For the 1st time since 1877, Charleston, South Carolina, will have a Republican mayor. Congratulations to Mayor-Elect William Cogswell. He won by 569 votes & defeated a two-term incumbent. pic.twitter.com/bOWPKFBfSz — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 22, 2023

State Rep. William Cogswell captured the office Tuesday by a narrow 51-48 margin in the city’s run-off vote.

Cogswell defeated two-time incumbent John Tecklenburg by just under 600 votes.

Cogswell’s campaign focused on promoting “safe communities, smart growth, and sound governance.”

His platform included new zoning ordinances, funding for adult and children’s recreational leagues, and the construction of new community centers.

Zoning, in particular, has been a hot-button issue for the historic harbor town, which is seeing a massive waterfront development project go up that promises to jolt its sleepy tourism industry into a more commercial enterprise.

But crime, too, has become a growing concern under Democrat leadership—as it has elsewhere throughout the country.

The mayor-elect declared victory late Tuesday night.

“Ladies and gentlemen we can confidently say that I’m going to be the next mayor,” he said, noting that his victory marks the city’s move toward a new direction.

“The people have spoken and we’re ready for a new direction,” he continued. “A new direction that’s smart, safe, and sound. A new direction that puts our citizens and residents first. And a new direction that puts labels aside so that we can find pragmatic solutions to our problems.”

He told voters that he is “humbled by the results” and yet “excited about the future of the city.”

He also promised those who voted against him that he would try to demonstrate to them his competence by earning their “trust and respect” as mayor.

Cogswell was courteous in his victory.

“I wish John all the best. Nothing personal,” Cogswell told reporters after he delivered his victory speech, adding that “it’s time for the next generation. I think it’s time for a new chapter in our city, and I’m excited to usher that in.”

In his concession speech, Tecklenburg encouraged the crowd to support Cogswell.

“When Mayor Cogswell succeeds, Charleston succeeds,” the Democrat incumbent told the crowd.