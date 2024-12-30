Quantcast
‘It’s Terrifying’: CIA Whistleblower Exposes Biden Admin’s Energy Weapon Attack Coverup

'I want them to stop denying what is happening to us, and so there can be opportunities to collect the information that we need so that we can prevent this from happening to more people...'

Catherine Herridge
(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) A CIA whistleblower revealed to Emmy-winning investigative journalist Catherine Herridge that the Biden administration allegedly covered up an attack from direct energy weapons that caused “career-ending injuries.”

In an interview released Sunday on social media platform X, Herridge probed the former intelligence officer about bombshell claims of the attack she allegedly suffered.

“You were attacked by an energy weapon?” Herridge asked the CIA whistleblower, who responded with confirmation.

The former CBS News reporter narrowed her scope of questioning by following up with, “You were attacked by an energy weapon?” The ex-intel official clarified by claiming that “a direct energy weapon” was responsible for her alleged injuries.

Herridge suggested, “The intelligence community has attempted to thwart congressional investigative efforts to uncover the truth at every turn. That sounds like a government coverup.”

The CIA whistleblower agreed with Herridge’s assessment and responded that all Americans should be worried about the lack of transparency from the federal agency.

“It’s a coverup, and it’s terrifying, and it should be terrifying for all Americans,” the former intelligence officer said.

According to the whistleblower, the CIA did more than “betray” its employees, some of those being her friends, by making their lives “a living Hell.”

“I want them to stop denying what is happening to us, and so there can be opportunities to collect the information that we need so that we can prevent this from happening to more people,” she told Herridge.

When asked by the investigative reporter if President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration can change the dirty practices of the CIA, the whistleblower expressed hesitant hope.

“I really hope so,” the former CIA employee answered.

She added, “You know, the phrase ‘cleaning up the swamp’ is thrown around a lot in D.C., but at bare minimum, I do not believe that those people that were involved in the earlier report should be allowed to touch this.”

