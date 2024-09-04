Quantcast
Tuesday, September 3, 2024

McCain’s Son Whines About Trump’s Arlington Visit—Dismissing His Dad’s Own Scandal

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Jimmy McCain, the youngest son of the late Sen. John McCain, made an unsolicited statement on Tuesday: He is a Democrat who will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris for president in 2024. 

The reason for this endorsement? Trump’s participation in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, marking three years since the tragic killing of 13 American servicemen in Kabul.

Jimmy told CNN that the event, which the left has falsely labeled as a “campaign” event, was a “violation” of the memory of the Americans buried in the cemetery.

This seemingly hypocritical rationale raised many eyebrows on X, given McCain’s past scandal using the cemetery for political purposes. 

In 1999, McCain, then a Republican presidential candidate, faced backlash for recording a campaign ad inside Arlington National Cemetery without permission. At the time, McCain sought the GOP nomination, which ultimately went to George W. Bush.

The Los Angeles Times, via an Associated Press report, noted that McCain acknowledged the violation. “McCain acknowledged that his campaign erred and sent a letter to the Army saying that the scenes would be cut,” the piece reported. 

As first noted by conservative reporter Greg Price, video footage is still accessible on C-SPAN, showing McCain casually posing in front of the graves of fallen American servicemen.

“Navy officer, congressman, senator—taking on the establishment, defying special interests and never forgetting the heroes he served with,” the voiceover in the biographical ad narrated, conveniently transitioning into McCain walking inside the cemetery. 

Asked about his dad’s violation, Jimmy diverted by pointing out what he claimed was Trump’s past negative treatment of veterans. He provided no evidence to back this assertion up. 

Unlike McCain’s past actions, Trump attended the ceremony at the request of Gold Star families of the 13 servicemen killed on Aug. 26, 2021—seven months after President Joe Biden took office. 

Citing anonymous sources, the leftist and taxpayer-funded NPR dubiously claimed that staffers from the Trump campaign had a dispute with an Army staffer over the recording of the wreath-laying ceremony. 

Contradicting NPR’s claims, five Gold Star families clarified that they approved Trump’s official videographer and photographer to attend the event. 

They stated that this was done to ensure “these sacred moments or remembrances were respectfully captured and so we can cherish these memories forever.”

Trump shared a video of the ceremony on his TikTok page, where it garnered over 11 million views, spreading the story of the selfless sacrifice made by those killed in 2021 at the hands of a suicide bomber. 

@realdonaldtrumpShould have never happened.♬ original sound – President Donald J Trump
Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pritzker Warns Harris Supporters not to Underestimate Trump During Debate
Next article
Leftist Mark Cuban Humiliated by Poll on Ideal Role Model Candidate: Trump Wins

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com