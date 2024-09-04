McCain’s Son Whines About Trump’s Arlington Visit—Dismissing His Dad’s Own Scandal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Jimmy McCain, the youngest son of the late Sen. John McCain, made an unsolicited statement on Tuesday: He is a Democrat who will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

The reason for this endorsement? Trump’s participation in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, marking three years since the tragic killing of 13 American servicemen in Kabul.

Jimmy told CNN that the event, which the left has falsely labeled as a “campaign” event, was a “violation” of the memory of the Americans buried in the cemetery.

This seemingly hypocritical rationale raised many eyebrows on X, given McCain’s past scandal using the cemetery for political purposes.

In 1999, McCain, then a Republican presidential candidate, faced backlash for recording a campaign ad inside Arlington National Cemetery without permission. At the time, McCain sought the GOP nomination, which ultimately went to George W. Bush.

The Los Angeles Times, via an Associated Press report, noted that McCain acknowledged the violation. “McCain acknowledged that his campaign erred and sent a letter to the Army saying that the scenes would be cut,” the piece reported.

As first noted by conservative reporter Greg Price, video footage is still accessible on C-SPAN, showing McCain casually posing in front of the graves of fallen American servicemen.

In 1999, John McCain filmed part of an actual political ad at Arlington Cemetery and then had to remove it when the Army rebuked him because he apparently filmed it without permission. https://t.co/746sTpGQ7g pic.twitter.com/hIzxO8Yxhl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2024

“Navy officer, congressman, senator—taking on the establishment, defying special interests and never forgetting the heroes he served with,” the voiceover in the biographical ad narrated, conveniently transitioning into McCain walking inside the cemetery.

Asked about his dad’s violation, Jimmy diverted by pointing out what he claimed was Trump’s past negative treatment of veterans. He provided no evidence to back this assertion up.

Unlike McCain’s past actions, Trump attended the ceremony at the request of Gold Star families of the 13 servicemen killed on Aug. 26, 2021—seven months after President Joe Biden took office.

Citing anonymous sources, the leftist and taxpayer-funded NPR dubiously claimed that staffers from the Trump campaign had a dispute with an Army staffer over the recording of the wreath-laying ceremony.

Contradicting NPR’s claims, five Gold Star families clarified that they approved Trump’s official videographer and photographer to attend the event.

They stated that this was done to ensure “these sacred moments or remembrances were respectfully captured and so we can cherish these memories forever.”

Trump shared a video of the ceremony on his TikTok page, where it garnered over 11 million views, spreading the story of the selfless sacrifice made by those killed in 2021 at the hands of a suicide bomber.