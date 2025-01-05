Matt Gaetz Hits Back at Headlines w/ Help from Beauty Guru Ex-Congressman

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., hit back at unflattering headlines Friday on his new One America News Network (OANN) show with help from ousted ex-congressman George Santos.

Gaetz’s OANN debut spawned a slew of media headlines highlighting social media posts commenting on his “new” facial appearance. To combat allegations of cosmetic surgery (or that he stole his looks from Dr. Seuss’s Whoville), the OANN anchor enlisted makeup advice from his flamboyant former colleague.

Matt Gaetz brings George Santos onto new show to get makeup advice pic.twitter.com/RbqpcvUTnC — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2025

“What’s going on with my makeup? Help me! Give me advice!” Gaetz begged during the second episode of his primetime show, The Matt Gaetz Show.

Santos, who the New York Post reported was a former drag queen, quickly offered advice to Gaetz. He started off by saying, “Let me tell you something, highlighter is not for you.”

“Stop highlighting the center of your face. It makes your eyes look very small, and it gives you the glow — not the glow you think it gives you,” Santos continued.

Gaetz first attempted defend his use of highlighter, telling Santos he suffers from deep-set eyes. However, his former House colleague would not bend to excuses and stood by his suggestion.

Santos advised Gaetz to gaze upon his own visage for inspiration, telling his buddy, “Look at the flawlessness in my skin. No highlighter needed!”

“You’re a Florida man. I’m in Florida right now. When you’re tan and you’re a Florida man, you don’t need that level of highlighter,” Santos said, bestowing his final nugget of “honest advice” on his friend.

Santos told Gaetz to use a certain type of foundation, going as far as name-dropping his recommended brand and product.

“Here’s what you need to do, Matt. You need to go buy yourself Double Wear foundation from Estee Lauder,” he said.

Santos’s special segment came after social media users suggested Thursday that Gaetz’s makeup artist was trying to sabotage the widely disliked ex-representative.

“Holy makeup and Botox, Batman!” Democrat media strategist Vince Monroy jeered on leftist social networking website BlueSky.

The Young Turks host John Iadarola chimed in by saying, “However much you might despite Matt Gaetz, his makeup person has you beat.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.