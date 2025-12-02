Monday, December 1, 2025

Mass Shooting at Stockton results in Four Killed, 11 Injured

Posted by Jose Nino
A Memphis Police officer loads up his gun at a crime scene in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Police in Memphis said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

(Dave Mason, The Center Square) The search continued Monday for the suspect or suspects in a Northern California mass shooting that killed three children and one adult.

Authorities said 11 other people were injured during the shooting Saturday in Stockton. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired just before 6 p.m. at a child’s birthday party, attended by 100 to 150 people in a banquet hall along the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, near Thornton Road.

Those who were killed were ages 8, 9, 14 and 21, according to the sheriff’s office. No suspects have been arrested, but the office said the shooting was likely a targeted incident and may have involved multiple shooters.

The sheriff’s office received help with its response and investigation from agencies such as the Stockton Police Department, the California Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Among the 11 people who survived injuries was a 9-year-old child in fair condition at Dignity Health Center-St Joseph Medical Center in Stockton, according to a hospital spokesperson quoted by KXTV, an ABC affiliate in Sacramento. The hospital said it received two other patients – one adult who underwent surgery and an adult who was treated for minor injuries. Sutter Memorial Hospital in Modesto told the ABC station that it had some patients from the shooting but didn’t have additional details.

Authorities asked for the community’s help to track down the suspect or suspects.

“We are grateful for the information that has already been coming in from the community, and we ask that it continue,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “With the tips, video, and witness accounts provided so far, detectives are actively working on suspect descriptions and moving toward identifying and locating the individuals responsible for this horrific act.”

“Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this devastating violence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom echoed that on X. “Our hearts break for their families and the entire Stockton community.”

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi told reporters, “Stockton is better than this,” and urged people to call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip. People can provide information by calling 209-946-0600 or visiting stocktoncrimestoppers.org, where they can leave a tip directly or download a Crime Stoppers app to do so.

Fugazi added families should be together at home on Thanksgiving weekend “instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved ones, praying they survive.”

“Unfortunately tonight, heaven is a little bigger” with the three children and one adult who did not survive, Fugazi said Saturday.

Copyright 2025.
