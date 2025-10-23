Thursday, October 23, 2025

WATCH Mass. Mayor’s Stabbing Caught on Camera 

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A shocking video of the Monday stabbing of a former Massachusetts mayor has surfaced online. 

The disturbing footage shows Will Flanagan, the one-term mayor of Fall River, walking down a Massachusetts street, unaware that he was being chased by who police later identified as Corree Gonzales. 

Gonzales then quietly runs up to Flanagan and stabs him several times in the neck.

Despite the near-fatal injuries, Flanagan managed to stand and beg for help from nearby bystanders. 

First responders and police rushed to the scene within minutes, WCVB reported 

Witness Karen Cange told WCVB that she saw an individual “mumbling some words” before he “came out, brushed up against the guy, stabbed him on the face and the neck.” 

Cange said Flanagan was “bleeding everywhere.” 

Flanagan, elected mayor of Fall River in 2009 and recalled in 2014, now owns the marijuana business Cosmopolitan Dispensary. 

Gonzales—a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record and mental illness—allegedly assaulted several police officers who attempted to arrest him on Tuesday. 

He has since pleaded guilty but could face charges in connection with the stabbing pending a mental evaluation. 

He is being held without bail. 

