Thursday, October 23, 2025

Harry Sisson Gets Schooled After Daring People to Prove Dems Called Trump ‘Hitler’

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Harry Sisson
Harry Sisson speaks on CNN / IMAGE: @harryjsisson via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) DNC mouthpiece Harry Sisson attempted to corner conservative personality Jack Posobiec by daring him to name and date when a “high-ranking Democrat” compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. 

The attempt, made during a Tuesday panel on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored, was quickly countered by Posobiec and fellow panelist Isabel Brown, who pulled receipts of Democrats likening Trump to Hitler. The exchange has since gone viral. 

“Is Kamala Harris a high-ranking Democrat when she was the party nominee?” Posobiec asked sarcastically. 

“When did Kamala Harris call Donald Trump Hitler?” Sisson retorted. 

Brown, a Daily Wire podcast host, fired back: “On October of 2024, Kamala Harris said on the campaign trail, ‘Donald Trump vowed to be a dictator on day one. His former chief of staff said he wanted generals like Hitler. Donald Trump openly admires dictators, including Adolf Hitler.’” 

Faced with the evidence, Sisson repeatedly interrupted: “Wait, wait, wait! Just relax. Guys, take a breather! … guys, guys, guys, relax!” 

Even Piers Morgan brought up another example, citing twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. 

“Hillary Clinton literally compared Trump’s rally in Ohio last week to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s speeches,” Morgan said, referencing a 2023 report. 

Clinton has made multiple such comparisons. In 2024, she likened Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to a 1939 Nazi rally. In 2023, she compared his potential return to the White House to Hitler’s election in Germany. 

Sisson himself shared a video on X of then-President Joe Biden accusing Trump of lifting “Hitler’s language,” commenting, “He’s absolutely right.” 

In separate tweets, Sisson echoed similar rhetoric. Responding to a Lincoln Project video comparing Trump to Hitler, he wrote, “The similarities are striking. We have to make the right decision in 2024 and reelect President Biden.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Keep Your Eye on the Ball: Metals, Liquidity, Fed Pivot
Next article
WATCH Mass. Mayor’s Stabbing Caught on Camera 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com