Harry Sisson Gets Schooled After Daring People to Prove Dems Called Trump ‘Hitler’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) DNC mouthpiece Harry Sisson attempted to corner conservative personality Jack Posobiec by daring him to name and date when a “high-ranking Democrat” compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

The attempt, made during a Tuesday panel on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored, was quickly countered by Posobiec and fellow panelist Isabel Brown, who pulled receipts of Democrats likening Trump to Hitler. The exchange has since gone viral.

“Is Kamala Harris a high-ranking Democrat when she was the party nominee?” Posobiec asked sarcastically.

“When did Kamala Harris call Donald Trump Hitler?” Sisson retorted.

Brown, a Daily Wire podcast host, fired back: “On October of 2024, Kamala Harris said on the campaign trail, ‘Donald Trump vowed to be a dictator on day one. His former chief of staff said he wanted generals like Hitler. Donald Trump openly admires dictators, including Adolf Hitler.’”

Faced with the evidence, Sisson repeatedly interrupted: “Wait, wait, wait! Just relax. Guys, take a breather! … guys, guys, guys, relax!”

Even Piers Morgan brought up another example, citing twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton literally compared Trump’s rally in Ohio last week to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s speeches,” Morgan said, referencing a 2023 report.

Clinton has made multiple such comparisons. In 2024, she likened Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to a 1939 Nazi rally. In 2023, she compared his potential return to the White House to Hitler’s election in Germany.

Sisson himself shared a video on X of then-President Joe Biden accusing Trump of lifting “Hitler’s language,” commenting, “He’s absolutely right.”

In separate tweets, Sisson echoed similar rhetoric. Responding to a Lincoln Project video comparing Trump to Hitler, he wrote, “The similarities are striking. We have to make the right decision in 2024 and reelect President Biden.”