Quantcast
Friday, November 8, 2024

Just Days After Trump’s Victory, Toyota Slams Biden-Harris’s Draconian EV Mandate

'It’s not in alignment with consumers. It’s just not...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Less than two days after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 election, vehicle manufacturer Toyota publicly rebuked the Biden-Harris administration’s infamous “de facto” gas-powered car ban. 

Addressing reporters on Friday, Jack Hollis, the chief operating officer of Toyota North America, stated that the outgoing administration’s EV policies are disconnected from reality and consumer demand.

“The whole EV ecosystem is ahead of the consumer,” Hollis said, according to Forbes, referencing the tailpipe emissions ban set by the Biden-led Environmental Protection Agency and the California government. 

Dealing a major blow to one of the administration’s key initiatives, he emphasized, “It’s not in alignment with consumers. It’s just not.” 

Hollis’s comments come on the heels of the federal government’s introduction of unprecedented tailpipe emissions regulations in March, aimed at forcing automakers to prioritize the sale of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. 

House Republicans have dubbed this order a “de facto ban” on the sale of gas-powered and traditional hybrid vehicles. Lawmakers passed a joint resolution to repeal the mandate in September. Notably, eight Democrats joined Republicans in opposition to the rule.

“This is a de-facto electric vehicle mandate that will put all 77,580 manufacturing jobs in MI-10 at great risk of extinction,” warned Rep. John James, R-Mich., who introduced the resolution, which garnered support from 120 lawmakers. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., echoed James’s sentiments, writing, “The radical agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration continues to overregulate our free market, and this latest move is yet another attempt to dictate what kinds of vehicles Americans can buy.”

By contrast, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan praised the order earlier in the year, claiming it would “slash over 7 billion tons of climate pollution, improve air quality in overburdened communities, and give drivers more clean vehicle choices while saving them money.” 

However, with Trump’s landslide victory on Tuesday, he will likely swiftly repeal the mandate once he takes office. The Biden-Harris administration’s final day is Jan. 20, 2025.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Massachusetts Gov. to Resist Trump’s Deportation Plan, Despite Declaring Emergency
Next article
Biden-Harris Admin Ordered Relief Workers to Skip Pro-Trump Homes after Major Hurricane

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com