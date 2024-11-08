Quantcast
Friday, November 8, 2024

Feminists Shave Heads, Boycott Men in Response to Trump Win

'Yes, by all means, please keep doing this so we can more easily identify you and give you a wide berth...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Woman shaving head
A feminist protests the male support for President-elect Donald Trump by making herself look like Curly from 'The Three Stooges.' / IMAGE: @headshavegirls.01 via TikTok

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) After President-elect Donald Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris, angry feminists took to social media to demand women boycott men.

The 4B Movement originated in South Korea and encourages women to not marry, date, sleep with or have children with men.

The movement gained traction on TikTok with the hashtags #4b and #4bmovement attached to tens of thousands of videos.

One video with close to 2 million likes showed a female petting her cat with a message stating she jointed 4B.

“Doing my part as an American woman by breaking up with my boyfriend last night & officially joining the 4b movement this morning,” the video said.

@rabbitsandtea Cat lady era activated #4b #4bmovement ♬ USAAAAAAAAAAAAAA – Lawn

Some women went a step farther and posted videos of themselves shaving their heads in protest.

One woman decided to shave her head as she rattled off a series of expletives.

“F**k being skinny, f**k being hot, f**k being all the things that the patriarchy wants us to be,” the woman said, “’cause clearly they don’t give a s**t about us.”

One feminist stated women needed to take the 4B movement even farther, and that women needed to “collectively get hysterectomies” to prevent pregnancies.

Conservatives were quick to call out the deranged behavior and poke fun at their antics.

“Liberals on TikTok are making themselves ugly on purpose to turn off men to take revenge on them for voting for Trump,” journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

He encouraged the radical feminists to continue so they will be easy to avoid.

“Yes, by all means, please keep doing this so we can more easily identify you and give you a wide berth,” Cheong added.

One X user joked that the abortion issue was solved as those joining 4B were the same single-issue voters who had propelled abortion as a leading issue on the Left.

“Looks like we just solved the abortion crisis and made it exceptionally easy for men to avoid dating crazy psychopaths,” wrote user @insatiablevine. “Winning.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
N.J. Gov. Uses Violent Rhetoric in Threat to Incoming Trump Admin
Next article
Massachusetts Gov. to Resist Trump’s Deportation Plan, Despite Declaring Emergency

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com