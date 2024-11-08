Feminists Shave Heads, Boycott Men in Response to Trump Win

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) After President-elect Donald Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris, angry feminists took to social media to demand women boycott men.

The 4B Movement originated in South Korea and encourages women to not marry, date, sleep with or have children with men.

The movement gained traction on TikTok with the hashtags #4b and #4bmovement attached to tens of thousands of videos.

One video with close to 2 million likes showed a female petting her cat with a message stating she jointed 4B.

“Doing my part as an American woman by breaking up with my boyfriend last night & officially joining the 4b movement this morning,” the video said.

Some women went a step farther and posted videos of themselves shaving their heads in protest.

One woman decided to shave her head as she rattled off a series of expletives.

“F**k being skinny, f**k being hot, f**k being all the things that the patriarchy wants us to be,” the woman said, “’cause clearly they don’t give a s**t about us.”

More liberal meltdown shenanigans! This one is shaving her head bc apparently it's F everything. 😂🤡😬pic.twitter.com/nfPBiUGlJT — Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) November 6, 2024

One feminist stated women needed to take the 4B movement even farther, and that women needed to “collectively get hysterectomies” to prevent pregnancies.

Oh for fucks sake already. Now Liberal woman are shaving their heads and saying they will have hysterectomies beacuse Trump won. Thank you @realDonaldTrump

For making sure these idiots never procreate and raise such stupid children.#4BMovement#Liberals #Trump2024 #Trump pic.twitter.com/uRlCuX2qzX — Jack's 🇺🇲🇮🇱✝️ 🎗 (@jackisaidit27) November 7, 2024

Conservatives were quick to call out the deranged behavior and poke fun at their antics.

“Liberals on TikTok are making themselves ugly on purpose to turn off men to take revenge on them for voting for Trump,” journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

He encouraged the radical feminists to continue so they will be easy to avoid.

“Yes, by all means, please keep doing this so we can more easily identify you and give you a wide berth,” Cheong added.

Liberals on TikTok are making themselves ugly on purpose to turn off men to take revenge on them for voting for Trump. Yes, by all means, please keep doing this so we can more easily identify you and give you a wide berth. pic.twitter.com/I6U7hUfFwR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 7, 2024

One X user joked that the abortion issue was solved as those joining 4B were the same single-issue voters who had propelled abortion as a leading issue on the Left.

“Looks like we just solved the abortion crisis and made it exceptionally easy for men to avoid dating crazy psychopaths,” wrote user @insatiablevine. “Winning.”