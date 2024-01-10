Quantcast
Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Martin Scorsese Makes New Film about Jesus to Remove Negative Associations w/ Religion

'I’m trying to find a new way to make it more accessible and take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organized religion...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Martin Scorsese, left, and Robbie Robertson attend the 31st Cannes International Film Festival, in Cannes, France (AP Photo)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Academy Award-winning Hollywood director Martin Scorsese said that his new film about Jesus Christ will radically change public opinion on organized religion.

Last year, the movie, which is based on Japanese novelist Shūsaku Endō’s book “A Life of Jesus,” was announced and scheduled to start filming later in 2024, according to the Daily Wire. It was also reported that the screenplay for the movie is finished and that the movie itself will have an estimated run time of 80 minutes.

Scorsese discussed his goals for the project during a Los Angeles Times profile that was published on Jan. 8, 2024.

“I’m trying to find a new way to make it more accessible and take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organized religion. Right now, ‘religion,’ you say that word and everyone is up in arms because it’s failed in so many ways. You may reject it. But it might make a difference in how you live your life — even in rejecting it. Don’t dismiss it offhand,” Scorsese said.

Scorsese said that he decided to make the movie after meeting with Pope Francis in May 2023.

“I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus,” he said back then.

However, a Christian movie viewer should not be very hopeful about the upcoming movie, considering that the director previously made the movie about Jesus, The Last Temptation of Christ,” which was released in 1988 and became very controversial due to its blasphemous nature.

For example, Eternal World Television Network founder Mother Angelica called the movie “sacrilegious” for its storyline, which depicted Jesus – the perfect, sinless Son of God — as a mortal sinner just like any other human being. One of the infamous examples of that is one of the scenes, in which Jesus (played by Willem Dafoe) fantasizes about having sex with Mary Magdalene.

Even though Scorsese tried to defend himself by providing a disclaimer in his movie that said that the film is “not based on the Gospels, but upon the fictional exploration of the eternal spiritual conflict,” it didn’t stop faithful Christians from expressing their righteous anger by boycotting the movie.

The book on which the upcoming movie is based also twisted the true nature of Jesus by presenting only his soft, “motherly side” since Japanese people would be more open to that due to fathers in their culture being stern and harsh.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Epoch Times Holds Screening of J6 Doc. at U.S. Capitol
Next article
Epstein Victim Claims Sex Tapes Exist w/ Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Richard Branson

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com