Epstein Victim Claims Sex Tapes Exist w/ Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Richard Branson

(Headline USA) A victim of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein alleged there are tapes of high-profile figures abusing minor girls on Epstein’s private island, according to new documents released this week.

Sarah Ransome was one of several girls trafficked by Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. In a string of 2016 emails to a former New York Post columnist, Ransome alleged she had copies of tapes Epstein had made of some of his elite friends—including former President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, and billionaire business magnate Richard Branson—having sex with an unidentified woman.

Ransome claimed the unidentified woman in the tapes allegedly had also maintained a questionable “friendship” with Donald Trump, prior to his term as president.

“Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples,’” Ransome wrote in one email, according to the documents. “I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions.”

However, in a later email, Ransome retracted the allegations, saying, “I would like to retract everything I have said to you and walk away from this.”

She added that “only bad things” and “pain for my family” would come from going public with her accusations against Epstein and the others involved.

A few years later, in 2019, Ransome told the New Yorker that she “invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behavior.”

But now, Ransome is once again insisting that such tapes do exist, telling Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that it is “no secret” Epstein kept a file for blackmail purposes.

“There are videos that exist. The people that know they exist, I’m sure are very frightened of them being released,” she said.

“It’s no secret that everything was recorded,” she continued. “Multiple victims have come forward confirming my account along with others. I have also seen recordings in his office.”

Ransome explained that the only reason she withdrew her allegations several years ago was because she was still involved with Epstein and Maxwell and was told “that if I ever did come forward, myself and my family would be harmed.”