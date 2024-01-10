The Epoch Times Holds Screening of J6 Doc. at U.S. Capitol

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Jan. 9, 2024, the conservative outlet the Epoch Times hosted a screening of its new exclusive documentary about Jan. 6, 2021, at the place where the events happened — the U.S. Capitol.

The documentary, “The Real Story of Jan. 6 Part 2: The Long Road Home,” was released on the anniversary of the “Stop the Steal” rally, according to the news source. The documentary is currently available online for the Times subscribers.

The new documentary is a sequel to “The Real Story of Jan. 6,” the Times’s most popular documentary that was made publicly available on Twitter on Jan. 4, 2024. As of Jan. 10, 2024, it has been viewed by over 15 million people.

The Times’s senior investigative journalist Joe Hanneman researched and narrated both of the documentaries.

The original documentary explored the events of Jan. 6, 2021, itself — including mysterious and unpunished deaths, misconduct by U.S. Capitol Police and the possibility of law enforcement actors agitating events that day — according to the news source. The sequel, however, focuses on how the aftershocks of that day have changed America.

The screening which was hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson, R–Wis., was open to both the public and lawmakers.

“We haven’t even begun to be told the full story, which means the truth about January 6. They always say ‘To the victor, go the spoils.’ The victor writes the history. And unfortunately, in November 2020, Democrats had the full suite. They’re the ones that had power, and they wrote the history of January 6,” Johnson said.

He then added that there are many unanswered questions when it comes to what happened back then and thanked the news source for making the documentary.

“I just have to thank Epoch Times for being those journalists that are utilizing our First Amendment rights to freedom of the press, freedom of speech, being the honest broker in terms of trying to expose and tell the American people the truth. And all I could ask of anybody here in the audience or listening in a later video tape is please try and find out what the truth is, discern it. Look up sites like Epoch Times, subscribe,” Johnson said.