Quantcast
Monday, January 13, 2025

Sen. Marshall Reveals the ‘Votes Are There’ to Confirm All of Trump’s Cabinet

'I think they need to go through the hearing process. They are going to get beat up by the legacy media and the left as well, but I think the votes are there...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Roger Marshall
Roger Marshall. /The Wichita Eagle via AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said Sunday that the “votes are there” to confirm all of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees.

On Sunday Morning Futures, Marshall revealed that Trump has enough votes for his cabinet picks to fly through the Senate confirmation process, which begins on Tuesday.

“I hate to count my chickens before they hatch, but yes, I do,” Marshall told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who asked about the senator’s colleagues and their upcoming votes on Trump’s nominees.

He added, “I think they need to go through the hearing process. They are going to get beat up by the legacy media and the left as well, but I think the votes are there.”

Marshall noted that many of Trump’s nominees were intentionally “outside the box,” reiterating the president-elect’s promise to “drain the swamp.”

Bartiromo brought up Marshall’s connection to Department of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pick Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Marshall, who is also a doctor, practiced medicine in Great Bend for more than 25 years and in the Army Reserves for seven years, delivering over 5,000 babies as an OB/GYN, according to his website.

The Fox News anchor asked, “I know you have also spent a lot of time with Robert Kennedy Jr. as well as Dr. Oz in the medical field. Tell me more about what you have learned from that time?”

The senator responded, “I’m excited to help Dr. Oz and Bobby Jr. to make America healthy again and we are talking about what that platform looks like. And I think it starts with healthy, quality nutrition. I think it starts with addressing the chronic disease issues and really addressing this mental health crisis.”

Approximately 60% of Americans have chronic diseases, Bartiromo said, to which Marshall said can be remedied with “different behavior.”

“Seventy percent of your health outcomes are determined by you, it’s determined by what you eat, and what you are surrounded by,” he added.

Marshall had a “great meeting” with Kennedy in Dec. 2024, declaring on social media his strong support for the Make America Healthy Again agenda.

The senator signaled his unwavering support for several other Trump nominees following the Republican’s reelection, holding meetings with key administration picks including Elise Stefanik, Tulsi Gabbard, Russ Vought and Scott Bessent.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Silver Market Runs Another Big Market Deficit and Other Silver News
Next article
2nd Trump Shooter’s Son Strikes Plea Deal w/ DOJ

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com