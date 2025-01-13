Sen. Marshall Reveals the ‘Votes Are There’ to Confirm All of Trump’s Cabinet

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said Sunday that the “votes are there” to confirm all of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees.

On Sunday Morning Futures, Marshall revealed that Trump has enough votes for his cabinet picks to fly through the Senate confirmation process, which begins on Tuesday.

“I hate to count my chickens before they hatch, but yes, I do,” Marshall told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who asked about the senator’s colleagues and their upcoming votes on Trump’s nominees.

He added, “I think they need to go through the hearing process. They are going to get beat up by the legacy media and the left as well, but I think the votes are there.”

Marshall noted that many of Trump’s nominees were intentionally “outside the box,” reiterating the president-elect’s promise to “drain the swamp.”

Bartiromo brought up Marshall’s connection to Department of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pick Dr. Mehmet Oz.

It was great to bring my family to see our 45th and soon-to-be 47th president, @realDonaldTrump! My daughter, Lauren, and I are ready for President Trump to head to Washington and Make America Great Again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7Y9ymGDqNI — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) December 31, 2024

Marshall, who is also a doctor, practiced medicine in Great Bend for more than 25 years and in the Army Reserves for seven years, delivering over 5,000 babies as an OB/GYN, according to his website.

The Fox News anchor asked, “I know you have also spent a lot of time with Robert Kennedy Jr. as well as Dr. Oz in the medical field. Tell me more about what you have learned from that time?”

The senator responded, “I’m excited to help Dr. Oz and Bobby Jr. to make America healthy again and we are talking about what that platform looks like. And I think it starts with healthy, quality nutrition. I think it starts with addressing the chronic disease issues and really addressing this mental health crisis.”

Approximately 60% of Americans have chronic diseases, Bartiromo said, to which Marshall said can be remedied with “different behavior.”

“Seventy percent of your health outcomes are determined by you, it’s determined by what you eat, and what you are surrounded by,” he added.

Thanks @RogerMarshallMD for your time today. I enjoyed our conversation. It was an honor meeting your son Cal. Please thank him for his service. https://t.co/OIDopmg1wT — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 18, 2024

Marshall had a “great meeting” with Kennedy in Dec. 2024, declaring on social media his strong support for the Make America Healthy Again agenda.

The senator signaled his unwavering support for several other Trump nominees following the Republican’s reelection, holding meetings with key administration picks including Elise Stefanik, Tulsi Gabbard, Russ Vought and Scott Bessent.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.