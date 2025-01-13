2nd Trump Shooter’s Son Strikes Plea Deal w/ DOJ

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Oran Alexander Routh, the son of failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh, has struck an agreement with the Justice Department to plea guilty to one count of possessing child pornography in exchange for having the other charges against him dropped.

Oran Routh was initially arrested on Sept. 24 for possessing child pornography, after FBI agents allegedly found it on his electronic devices while searching his home in relation to his father’s alleged Sept. 15 assassination attempt against Donald Trump. He was indicted on two counts of child-porn possession on Sept. 30, and then hit with another superseding indictment on Oct. 28.

Last Wednesday, he agreed to plea guilty to one charge of possessing child porn of a prepubescent minor or minor under the age of 12. Routh faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing hearing has yet to be set. He remains on house arrest. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Patrick Auld modified the conditions of his house arrest so that he can attend treatment for his ADHD.

“Since being placed on pretrial release, Mr. Routh has been untreated for ADHD. Additionally, the pending charges and the circumstances surrounding the charges have been extremely stressful for Mr. Routh, which has impacted his mental well-being. He is in need of mental health counseling,” a Friday court filing explained.

The son of the failed Trump assassin will start going to Genesis: A New Beginning, in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to a Friday court filing.

Law enforcement started investigating Oran for child pornography in late 2023, when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, or NCMEC, flagged a video allegedly on his phone. NCMEC passed that tip along to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, which visited his mother’s home last February. Law enforcement didn’t follow up until Oran’s father allegedly tried to kill Trump.

Meanwhile, a recent court filing in Ryan Routh’s assassination case suggests that child porn was also found on the father’s computer.

“Counsel for the defense and members of the defense team shall not possess for any purpose discovery material that contains Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM); alternative arrangements will be made for reviewing such discovery,” a protective order in Ryan Routh’s case said.

The father, who faces a federal charge of attempted assassination and a state attempted murder charge, hasn’t been indicted for possessing child porn.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.