Dems Under Fire for “Illegal Orders” Clip

Posted by Luis Cornelio
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump administration is seeking to interview the six embattled lawmakers who released a controversial video urging servicemembers to ignore President Donald Trump’s supposedly “illegal” orders. 

The FBI and the DOJ contacted Capitol Police to arrange the interviews, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The probe comes after Trump blasted the video as “seditious behavior” and even “punishable by death.” 

The lawmakers under scrutiny include Sens. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., along with Reps. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.; and Jason Crow, D-Colo.

The news of the impending interviews came exactly one week after the group posted the video. 

“You can refuse illegal orders,” Kelly, a Navy veteran, said in the clip, echoed by Slotkin, a former CIA official. 

Deluzio, who served in the Army, followed: “You must refuse illegal orders.” 

The trouble for the lawmakers worsened after Slotkin admitted in an interview Sunday that she could not identify a single illegal order 

“To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal,” she told ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz. 

Kelly also failed to immediately identify an unlawful order, implying in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that the video was more of a general warning about future actions.

“You don’t want to wait for your kid to get hit by a car before you tell them to look both ways,” he said. 

Notably, Kelly is facing a separate investigation, this one by the Department of War over “serious allegations of misconduct.” 

The probe could lead to Kelly being recalled “to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.” 

Kelly is the only participant in the video who is a retired U.S. Navy captain, which means he is subject to certain military rules.

Slotkin and Goodlander were intelligence officers, Deluzio served in the Navy, Crow was an Army Ranger and paratrooper and Houlahan served in the Air Force. 

