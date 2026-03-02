Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Vance and Gabbard for Previous Opposition to War With Iran

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Former US House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday urged Vice President JD Vance and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to speak out against the US war against Iran, citing their previous opposition to a conflict with the Islamic Republic.

“[Vance] and [Gabbard] you both need to speak out against the war in Iran. People are paying attention, very close attention. Silence won’t cut it. You were both on record repeatedly, publicly, and loudly against going to war with Iran,” Greene wrote on X.

“Our friend, Charlie Kirk was adamantly against war with Iran. You cannot be silent. Americans are dying. You both know this is not what we campaigned for and this is 100% what we said would not happen. We said, I said, you said: NO MORE FOREIGN WARS AND NO MORE REGIME CHANGE. All we wanted was America FIRST. This is not it,” she added.

During the first Trump administration, then-House Rep. Gabbard ran a presidential campaign and made “no more regime change wars” a major plank of her campaign. She was also harshly critical of President Trump’s escalations against Iran, which included the January 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

“This was very clearly an act of war by this president without any kind of authorization or declaration of war from Congress, clearly violating the Constitution,” Gabbard said at the time. Trump also launched the current war with Iran without any authorization from Congress.

Amid the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, a clip of Vance warning against the idea of war with the Islamic Republic has resurfaced on X. “Our interest, I think, very much is in not going to war with Iran. It would be a huge distraction of resources. It would be massively expensive to our country,” he said while on the campaign trail in October 2024.

Greene came out strongly against the US attacks on Iran hours after they began on Saturday and has cited Trump’s overseas interventions and support for Israel as it’s committing atrocities in Gaza as one of the reasons for her falling out with the president and recent resignation from Congress.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com