Saturday, December 9, 2023

Mar-a-Lago Costs More Than $1B, Trump Witness Says

'If they want the best house in the country, that would be one of the top two or three that would be available if they were for sale...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) This week, a Florida real estate agent testified in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that his Mar-a-Lago property is worth more than $1 billion.

Lawrence Moens, who was called as a witness by the defense, testified that Mar-a-Lago could be sold as a home, adding that, as of 2021, he would value it at over $1.2 billion, according to the Epoch Times.

“It’s something breathtaking. It’s something amazing to see,” he said of the Florida property.

In addition to that, he also told the court that Trump’s company had actually undervalued Mar-a-Lago by about half.

Moens’s valuation assumes that Mar-a-Lago is a personal residence, a premise that a leftist judge already rejected in the ongoing civil fraud trial.

“I work very hard to sell rich people property in Palm Beach. I’m on the front lines every day of selling properties, and I have a pretty good handle on what’s happening in the market,” Moens said.

In a pretrial ruling, a corrupt judge Arthur Engoron declared that Trump and his company engaged in fraud and that Trump exaggerated Mar-a-Lago’s worth by as much as 2,300%, compared to the Palm Beach County tax appraiser’s valuations, which ranged from $18 million to $28 million.

However, some real estate professionals, who weren’t involved in the case, expressed their concern about the judge’s ruling several months ago by saying that he made an error by relying solely on the tax appraiser’s valuations.

It was revealed by some Palm Beach luxury real estate agents that the property would sell for $300 million to $600 million and possibly $1 billion or more if it sparked a bidding war among incredibly wealthy contenders.

Moens said in a pre-trial deposition over the summer that he “could dream up anyone from Elon Musk to Bill Gates and everyone in between” to purchase Mar-a-Lago, including “kings, emperors [and] heads of state.”

“If they want the best house in the country, that would be one of the top two or three that would be available if they were for sale,” he said.

