Quantcast
Monday, July 22, 2024

Manchin Says He Won’t Challenge Kamala for the Dem Nomination

'I don’t need that in my life...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Joe Manchin
Joe Manchin / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., shot down reports on Monday that he was considering challenging Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination during the party’s convention.

The senator sparked rumors over the weekend that he might launch his own last-minute bid for the presidency after President Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking reelection less than a month before the party’s convention.

But when pressed, Manchin confirmed on Monday that he’ll fall into line behind Harris, who has received endorsements from Biden, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other top Democrats, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“I don’t need that in my life,” Manchin said. “I’m not running for office. I’m not going to be a candidate for president.”

Manchin said he is only interested in “speaking for the middle of this country,” and shot a thinly veiled warning at Harris, who he has described as “too far left,” according to some reports.

“Joe Biden came out of a very contested primary in 2020, and he rose because he was that moderate figure,” Manchin claimed.

“He always operated in the middle,” Manchin added, contrary to evidence that Biden’s presidency was, in fact, deeply partisan and divisive. “He could make a deal with people on the Right and the Left.”

The senator did, however, argue that the party should hold a true open convention and allow several candidates to vie for the position. 

“I believe it would help strengthen Kamala and her position too,” he added. “But that’s already been predetermined, so we’ll see what happens. I think it’s a mistake, but it’s one that they have made.” 

Manchin vented his frustration that Democratic leadership seemed already to have stacked the odds in Harris’s favor.

“Why is everyone afraid to speak out? Why are they afraid to say ‘This system is wrong’?” Manchin asked.

“The Democratic Party has gone too far left. The Republican Party has Donald Trump on the far right. People are looking in the middle, where do you go?” he said. “No one else is willing to speak up. They just say, ‘We’re falling behind, we’re going to get in line.’ I”m sorry, I don’t agree with that.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MLB Players Use Trump Gestures for Celebration Following Assassination Attempt
Next article
Biden Donor: ‘Endorsement of Kamala Is His ‘F**k You’ to Those Who Pushed Him Out’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com