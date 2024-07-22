Quantcast
Monday, July 22, 2024

Meet Kamala’s Latest ‘Joe’ Problem: Joe Manchin

'Democracy is at stake right now...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Manchin
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., unburdened by what had been President Joe Biden’s canceled re-election bid, could soon enter the race for the Democratic nomination for president. 

Manchin adviser Jonathan Kott confirmed the rumors in Sunday remarks to several outlets. 

Manchin could pose a significant threat to Kamala Harris, the unpopular vice president now seeking the nomination following Biden’s humiliating ouster by his party. 

Before entering the race, Manchin would need to re-register as a Democrat after registering as an independent in May 2024. 

The party switch came after he announced his intent not to run for re-election, with polls suggesting that the seat is leaning back to the Republican Party. 

He has criticized the Democratic Party for its radicalism and has been rumored as a potential presidential candidate but previously shied away from running over concerns he could be a “spoiler” for Democrats. 

“I just don’t think it’s the right time. Democracy is at stake right now,” Manchin said at the time. 

On Sunday, Manchin joined other Democrats in calling on Biden to step down from the ticket due to the president’s cognitive decline and inability to defeat Trump. 

“I came to the decision with a heavy heart that I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation,” Manchin told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union. 

Manchin would be the second individual to challenge Harris, with Marianne Williamson already announcing her plan to seek the Democratic nomination. 

“I look forward to taking my message to the American people, and convincing Democratic delegates, that I am the best candidate to take us to victory in November,” Williamson tweeted. 

