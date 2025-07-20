Sunday, July 20, 2025

Man Rams Vehicle into LA Crowd, Hits 30 People, then Gets Shot

'This is under police investigation...'

(Headline USAA vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people and leading bystanders to attack the driver, authorities said.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez, was later found to have been shot, according to police, who were searching for a suspected gunman who fled the scene along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.

Reports later claimed that the man had been kicked out of the club shortly before his attack. After he plowed his car into the crowd, he was dragged out of his car, beat up, and shot by one of the people he attacked.

Twenty-three victims were taken to hospitals and trauma centers, according to police. Seven were in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire Capt. Adam VanGerpen said a line of people — mostly female — were waiting to enter Vermont Hollywood when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a food vending cart and valet stand. “This was a very chaotic scene,” said VanGerpen, a public information officer.

People inside came out to help victims in the minutes before emergency crews arrived, he said.

Ramirez, whose gunshot wound was found by paramedics, was also taken to a hospital.

The person suspected of shooting him was described as a man in a blue jersey with a silver revolver.

“This is under police investigation,” VanGerpen said. “This will be a large investigation with the LAPD.”

Vermont Hollywood was hosting a reggae-hip hop event from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to its online calendar. There was no immediate response to a phone message left with the business.

A fight broke out outside the venue beforehand, according to Maria Medrano, who with her husband was there selling hot dogs. Shortly afterward, she said, the car hit the people, and the couple narrowly escaped when it crushed their stand.

“The car stopped once it hit the hot dog stand, it got stuck there,” Medrano told The Associated Press from the hospital. “If not, I wouldn’t be here to tell” the story.

After the crash she heard what sounded like gunshots.

“Everyone started running,” Medrano said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

