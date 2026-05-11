Netanyahu Says Iran War Is ‘Not Over’

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the US-Israeli war against Iran is “not over,” pointing to the fact that Iran still has its stockpile of enriched uranium and maintains its ballistic missile program.

“I think it accomplished a great deal, but it’s not over,” Netanyahu said when asked if the conflict was over during an interview with 60 Minutes, a clip of which was posted on Sunday morning.

The Israeli leader said there is “still nuclear material, enriched uranium that has to be taken out of Iran. There are still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled. There are still proxies that Iran supports. There are ballistic missiles that they still want to produce.”

“Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it, but all of that is still there, and there’s work to be done,” he added. When asked how Iran’s enriched uranium should be removed, Netanyahu said, “You go in, and you take it out.”

The Israeli leader suggested there could be a diplomatic deal to remove the uranium, something Iran has repeatedly rejected, and wouldn’t elaborate on potential military operations.

“Well, you’re gonna ask me these questions, I’m gonna dodge them, because I’m not gonna talk about our military possibilities,” he said. “I’m not gonna give a timetable to it, but I’m gonna say that’s a terrifically important mission.”

President Donald Trump also discussed Iran’s enriched uranium, which is believed to be buried under rubble following the June 2025 US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“We’ll get that at some point… We have it surveilled. I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that… If anybody got near the place, we will know about it — and we’ll blow them up,” Trump said.

While much hype is made over Iran’s uranium, it has only been enriched to the 60% level, below the 90% needed for weapons-grade, and Iran’s enrichment program has been effectively suspended by the US airstrikes.

There was also no evidence either before the June 2025 war or the current conflict that Iran was pursuing a nuclear bomb, unlike Israel, which maintains a secret nuclear arsenal and covert nuclear weapons program that the US and Israel don’t acknowledge exists.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.