Man Accused of Plotting Third Trump ‘Assassination Attempt’ Sues for $100M

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Nevada man accused of plotting a third assassination attempt on President Donald Trump has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Riverside County, several outlets reported on Thursday.

Vem Miller was arrested while heading to a Trump rally in California’s Coachella Valley on Oct.12, 2024. He faced charges of possession of an unregistered shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco prematurely claimed that his deputies had “probably” foiled a third plot to kill Trump. The former president—who went on to win the presidential election—narrowly escaped two assassination attempts in July and September.

Miller, who suggested Bianco’s comments were based on a fallacy, described himself as a Trump supporter and said he wanted to see the former president at his rally.

Miller claimed he voluntarily told deputies he had the guns in his car—but said he was ignorant of California’s gun laws as the reason for transporting them. He subsequently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor weapons charges.

“There was an assassination that happened on that day,” Miller said. “And it really was my character.”

In an interview with Fox 11, Miller added, “It’s a necessary step because you have a sheriff here that thought via character assassination that he could build a reputation for himself for his governor run. And this is something that should simply not occur, that somebody in a powerful position like that gets to destroy somebody’s life and reputation for his own personal gain.”

Miller defended his lawsuit, claiming Bianco’s false statements have destroyed his life and prompted death threats.

“My parents are deeply traumatized by this,” he continued. “I’ve had just consistent threats, innuendos via social media, via text message, sometimes on a daily level. And I’ve just had to alter how I do things. Like even at the press conference today, it was just unnerving to be back in Riverside and just having to watch my back consistently all the time.”