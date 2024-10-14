Calif. Sheriff Accuses Trump-Backing Nevada Man of 3rd ‘Assassination’ Attempt

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) A California sheriff accused a Trump rallygoer of trying to stage a third assassination attempt against the GOP nominee on Saturday despite the fact that he appeared to be a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and a former Republican candidate for office.

Deputies searched the vehicle of Nevada-based activist and independent journalist Vem Miller as he sought to enter Trump’s rally Saturday in Coachella.

They reportedly found multiple firearms, fake press credentials and fake IDs after noticing his vehicle was unregistered at a police checkpoint.

The 49-year-old was arrested on weapons charges and released on $5,000 bail, according to the New York Post.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Sunday during a press conference that he “probably did have deputies that prevented the third assassination attempt,” slamming those who believed he was being overly dramatic.

Bianco, who endorsed Trump in June, also cited Miller’s “homemade” license plate, messy vehicle interior and the loaded handgun and shotgun inside as reasons for his reaction.

🚨NEW: Riverside County Sheriff, Chad Bianco, gives statement on Trump's 3rd assassination attempt. The suspect had several guns, fake passports, fake driver's licenses, fake VIP credentials, and a fake license plate. Sheriff Bianco says the investigation has been turned over… pic.twitter.com/x2eMmXZjE1 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 13, 2024

Miller uploaded a video to Rumble early Monday from a “cheap motel room” in order to counter what he said were false and defamatory statements being released by law-enforcement officials.

In it, he claimed that the arresting officer handing his case wanted to “make an example of a Trump supporter” and had made overtely anti-Trump remarks.

He said that the body-camera footage and other evidence taken on the scene would support his statements.

“During this time, I hear this arresting officer call me a ‘MAGAt’ and ‘one of those dumb Trump people’ to a female officer,” Miller said in the video.

“And he didn’t know that I had overheard what he said. “At this point it becomes very clear that this arresting officers’ goal was to make an example of a Trump supporter.”

Vem Miller claims arresting officers in Coachella tried to make “an example of a Trump supporter.” “I hear this arresting officer call me a ‘MAGAt’ and ‘one of those dumb Trump people’ to a female officer. And he didn’t know that I had overheard what he said.” pic.twitter.com/3abQORNeDU — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) October 14, 2024

Miller referred to himself and his media company, the America Happens Network, as “staunch supporters of President Donald Trump” and the Constitution.

He also revealed that he had previously run for the Nevada state legislature in 2022 and said he was a Trump Caucus Captain and a Team Trump leader.

Miller explained that at the rally on Saturday he had pulled up to someone in a sheriff’s vest and had the “common courtesy and respect” to disclose his possession of the firearms in the back of his truck.

He denied his special-entry pass was counterfeit, and he claimed that he had complied when police officers pulled him over, handcuffed him and placed him in the back of a police car.

“I don’t know ever in the history of human kind where there’s been an individual like me that’s rolled up and said, ‘I have two firearms in my trunk,’ clearly indicating that I’m not there to cause any problems,” he observed.

Miller also claimed to have health problems related to blood-sugar levels, which he said worsened after waiting inside the police car for one hour. He alleged officers refused to let him drink “supplements” mixed in water over concerns he would harm himself.

“What this body-cam will expose is that this police officer came up to me and he basically said that ‘Look, we just wanna make sure your firearms are properly registered, that they’re lawfully purchased. I say, ‘Sure,” Miller claimed.

Miller said he informed officers of the exact location of the guns before they “completely ransacked” everything in his car. He also claimed to have at one point offered to make a U-turn, as he did not need to attend Trump’s Coachella rally for content.

Miller’s personal Instagram account, which remained accessible as of Monday morning, contains conservative memes, screenshots of news articles and photos with prominent figures in the MAGA movement.

Vem Miller, initially accused of a third assassination attempt against Trump, appears to be a Republican supporter. His Instagram features conservative memes, screenshots of news articles, and various photos with prominent figures in the MAGA movement. pic.twitter.com/rd2rRdSnFg — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) October 14, 2024

Photos posted on the account show Miller attended the Republican National Convention in July. He was photographed beside noteworthy figures including former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, actor Dennis Quaid, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, former 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and women’s rights activist Riley Gaines. He also filmed video close to former first son Donald Trump Jr.

Vem Miller attended the RNC in July. He was photographed with Stephen Miller, Dennis Quaid, Greg Gutfeld, Vivek Ramaswamy, Newt Gingrich, Riley Gaines, and got a video close to Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/TsgH6u8kw5 — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) October 14, 2024

Miller made a post declaring his intent to “fight” for Trump and “break the [deep state]” one day after the former president was shot in Butler, Pa., on July 13.

He is also seen posing for photos with former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and actor Russell Brand.

Vem Miller made a post the day after Trump was shot in the ear in Butler, Pennsylvania: “#operationnemesis I am willing to fight non stop with everything I have for the next 4 years to help this country and this man. We need to break the DS.” pic.twitter.com/Vf8oBs2M1e — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) October 14, 2024

Vem Miller posted photos with Russell Brand and RFK Jr. in September. pic.twitter.com/ljR8WUiGfD — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) October 14, 2024

Headline USA reached out to the Nevada Republican Party for comment.

