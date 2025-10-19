Sunday, October 19, 2025

Mamdani Poses with Unindicted World Trade Center Co-Conspirator

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes the stage at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democratic socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani campaigned with an Islamic leader who was named as an “unindicted co-conspirator” of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Headline USA can confirm. 

The designation was applied by the Department of Justice to Siraj Wahhaj, who was under federal investigation for the 1993 attack but never formally charged. Wahhaj is now publicly supporting Mamdani ahead of the November mayoral election. 

Mamdani was photographed with Wahhaj at the latter’s Brooklyn mosque, Masjid At-Taqwa, in a photo shared on X. Also visible in the photo is Democratic councilman Yusef Salaam, who was convicted and later exonerated in the Central Park 5 case of 1989. 

“Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century,” Mamdani wrote as a caption for the viral photo, which has garnered nearly 4 million views. 

Journalist Laura Loomer was among the first to identify Wahhaj in the image. “I broke the story MONTHS ago about Mamdani’s ties to Wahhaj,” Loomer wrote, later adding: “This is what happens when we let jihadists into our country. New York City is about to be engulfed by Islamic terrorism.” 

Wahhaj returned to national attention in 2018 after three of his adult children — Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj, and Subhanah Wahhaj — were convicted on terrorism- and kidnapping-related charges. They were sentenced to life without parole in 2024. 

Their convictions stemmed from the 2017 kidnapping of Siraj Wahhaj’s 4-year-old son at a compound in New Mexico. The child was killed in 2018 in an Islamic ritual aimed at ridding the world of the FBI and the CIA and punishing non-believers. 

The boy’s remains were discovered in an underground tunnel, and several other children were rescued from the compound. They were undergoing training to commit school shootings in the name of Islam.

The case shocked New Mexico and drew widespread media attention. 

In interviews, Wahhaj stated that he cooperated with investigators to locate his children, which ultimately contributed to the guilty pleas in the case. 

