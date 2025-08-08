Mamdani: Cuomo ‘Conspiring’ with Trump to Rig NYC Mayor’s Race

(The Center Square) New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of “conspiring” with President Donald Trump to rig the election in his favor.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Queens assemblyman and self-described socialist mayoral candidate, pointed to a New York Times report claiming that Trump recently spoke on the phone with Cuomo and has been mulling over backing a candidate who has the best chance to beat Mamdani between Cuomo, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

“The job of mayor is not to audition to be the jester for a want-to-be king,” Mamdani told reporters on Thursday in New York City. “New Yorkers do not want a mayor who is working in tandem with the president to subvert the will of the people of New York City.”

He called the allegations “disqualifying” for the former governor, whom he soundly defeated in the June Democratic mayoral primary, and claimed he would be “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare” if elected mayor.

“The fact is that the president has three candidates in this race: one that he’s directly been in touch with, another that he bailed out of legal trouble and now functionally controls, and the final one literally being a member of the same Republican Party,” Mandani said.

Cuomo shrugged off the claims in a social media post that attacked Mamdani for lacking political experience and pushing left-wing policies that would hurt the Democratic Party.

“As usual, you’re short on facts and long on nonsense,” Cuomo posted on his X campaign account. “And while I’m here, let’s be real—Donald Trump would go through you like a hot knife through butter. You would be a dream come true to the Republican party.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also dismissed the claims about election meddling in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying Trump “has repeatedly stated, he has no intention of getting involved or making an endorsement in the New York City mayoral race.”

New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler has also weighed in on Mamdani’s claims on Thursday, saying the democratic socialist is the party’s nominee for mayor, “and we must ensure he succeeds.”

“He won because he addressed the affordability crisis facing NYC. That’s why I’m supporting him,” Nadler posted on social media. “But courting Trump — the man who wants to destroy our city — is a betrayal of NYers.”

Mamdani’s primary victory sent shockwaves through New York’s political establishment and garnered national attention from Republicans who have criticized the city’s dramatic shift to the left.

Some New York Democrats have suggested they oppose his plans to push for a wealth tax in New York City to cover the cost of free bus service, “tuition-free” college, and other proposals.

But the latest polls show Mamdani is the frontrunner of the mayoral race, ahead of Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams. The general election is Nov. 4.