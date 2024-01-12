Quantcast
Maine Offering Migrants Free Housing For 2 Years

'We have thousands of folks coming to Maine...'

(Headline USAMaine is reportedly offering migrants two years of free housing, funded by the state’s taxpayers.

The Maine State Housing Authority announced it is opening 60 new apartment units in five buildings, which will be used to house illegal immigrants waiting for work permits. The rent for these units will be paid with state funds approved by the legislature.

After the first two years of free housing, migrants who are approved to work in the state will be expected to allocate 30% of their income to rent, though state officials have not said how they plan to enforce this.

The housing agency also admitted that the program could be extended for longer if need be.

“This is a very unique solution to a very exciting opportunity in our state,” Dan Brennan, executive director of Maine Housing, said. “We have thousands of folks coming to Maine who want to make Maine home. We’re doing everything we can to help that situation.”

One migrant already residing in the apartments told local outlet WCSH-TV that her new home feels like a “palace” compared to the temporary shelters where she had been living before.

“In [a] hotel, there are rules and regulations,” she said. “In a shelter too, we have so many people. We share the kitchen together. We share the restroom together.”

More than 1,600 migrants arrived in Maine last year, according to the state.

A nonprofit working with the state claimed the nearby residents are “excited” about their new neighbors.

“We had a kitchen donation drive where individuals dropped off heirlooms and brand new dishware,” United Way of Mid Coast Maine Executive Director Nicole Evans said.

Evans added her organization plans to provide the migrants with free transportation as well through a volunteer bus ambassador program.

“It could be running to the grocery store or doctors’ appointments or getting an incredibly important job interview,” she said.

