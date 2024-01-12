Columbia Students Blast Hillary Clinton’s Class As Uninspiring, Boring

(Headline USA) Students of Hillary Clinton’s guest class at Columbia University this year blasted the failed presidential candidate as uninspiring and boring, according to numerous reports and videos circulating online.

Clinton co-taught a “decision-making” class at the university this year titled, “Inside the Situation Room.” The purpose of the class was to teach students about foreign policy topics and how to respond to decisions at a national level.

A description of it reads: “[The class] employs insights from diverse academic fields—including political psychology, domestic politics, and international relations—and the direct experience of high-level principals in the room to understand the key factors which underpin a nation’s most crucial decisions.”

But one of the students in the class, Laalitya Acharya, reportedly said Clinton barely taught anything, instead “reciting passages from her book word-for-word during lecture.”

“I would have really, really hoped that she would bring in some more unique insights,” she said in a TikTok video posted last month. “This, however, wasn’t the case, and pretty much for the entire semester, it felt very much like a one-sided speaking engagement where they were just talking at us.”

Acharya also said she wished Clinton would have brought in “more vulnerability and discussion on why she made the decisions that she did, what her insights were, what her thoughts were.”

In fact, Acharya said the class made Clinton even less likable than before.

“Usually whenever you start to … get to know [politicians] more on a personal basis, you start to like them a little bit more because they become more humanized. Over the course of the semester, though, I feel like Hillary Clinton became more of a politician than she was at the end,” she said.

Another student who took the class, Cate Twining-Ward, agreed with Acharya’s assessment and said she and the other students in Clinton’s course felt more like “the audience on a late-night talk show.”

“I am also discouraged that neither Clinton nor the dean attended a single weekly discussion section, let alone read the assignments we poured hours of work into writing,” Twining-Ward wrote, according to the Huffington Post.

Instead, she said, these duties were handed off to the teachers assigned to lead the discussion groups.