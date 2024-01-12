Biden-Backed Regime Murders American Journalist w/ Impunity

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) American journalist Gonzalo Lira has reportedly died in a Ukrainian prison after nearly eight months of imprisonment for criticizing the Volodymyr Zelenskyy regime.

Several journalists reported on Lira’s death Friday on Twitter. Independent reporter Alex Rubinstein said he received a note from Lira’s father, who blamed Joe Biden and Zelenskyy for his son’s death.

“I cannot accept the way my son has died. He was tortured, extorted, incommunicado for 8 months and 11 days and the US Embassy did nothing to help my son,” Lira’s father said in the note. “The responsibility of this tragedy is the dictator Zelensky with the concurrence of a senile American President, Joe Biden.”

According to Rubenstein, Lira suffered from multiple ailments in prison in the months leading up to his death. Ukrainian authorities allegedly ignored Lira’s illnesses until it was too late.

Reporter Liam Cosgrove, who heroically questioned the State Department about Lira last year, also reported on the tragic death, which occurred Thursday.

“My pain is unbearable. The world must know what is going on in Ukraine with that inhuman dictator Zelensky,” Lira’s father told Cosgrove.

“IF YOU BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY AND DECENCY, MAKE THE WORLD KNOW WHAT THEY HAVE DONE TO A DECENT AND VERY INTELLIGENT MAN WHO PREDICTED THAT UKRAINE WOULD NEVER WIN A WAR AGAINST RUSSIA AND THE FINANCIAL PUNISHMENTS WOULD BACKFIRE ON THE USA.”

Lira’s father also provided files on his son’s case, which can be found here. He said the files show how Biden greenlit his son’s death.

Before his arrest and subsequent murder, Lira had been living in Ukraine for several years. He became prominent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when he began blogging about the war.

His harsh criticisms of the Ukrainian regime and analysis that Russia was winning the war made him a marked man.

Tucker Carlson, who covered the Lira story, also released a statement on the tragic death.

“Gonzalo Lira, Sr. says his son has died at 55 in a Ukrainian prison, where he was being held for the crime of criticizing the Zelensky and Biden governments,” Carlson said.

“Gonzalo Lira was an American citizen, but the Biden administration clearly supported his imprisonment and torture. Several weeks ago we spoke to his father, who predicted his son would be killed.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.