MAGA Hat Hoax: Teen Reported Safe after Claiming to be Kidnapped by Hispanics

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A 17-year-old Florida boy was found safe following a scare Friday that led to a nationwide Amber Alert after he sent texts suggesting he was shot and abducted by four Hispanics in a white van.

However, the teen may have a lot of explaining to do.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted an update just before noon on Friday saying that Caden Speight had been located safe in the town of Williston, although the investigation into what happened remained ongoing.

It followed an earlier update saying that Walmart security footage had identified a boy who appeared to be Speight leaving a store in Ocala with a newly purchased bicycle and tent.

“Through the initial investigation of the shooting … and Caden’s disappearance, detectives obtained information and collected evidence that are unsupportive of the initially reported facts,” said the Facebook post. “Primarily, at this time, there is no evidence to indicate that he was taken by 4 Hispanic men in a light-colored van.”

Photos of the fresh-faced Speight circulated throughout social media after his disappearance Thursday evening, noting that he had sent a text message to his mother claiming to have been shot.

“I need help 4 Hispanics in a white van one driver Im shot,” the message reportedly said.

The initial investigation led to the discovery of Speight’s abandoned vehicle and his cell phone, snapped in half.

Rumors circulated that Speight’s car had been discovered with a bullet hole, although there is no official confirmation of those reports.

Speight also was initially reported to have been wearing a “MAGA” hat, although the photographic evidence does not indicate that it is the traditional red ballcap made famous by President Donald Trump’s campaigns.

Florida Teen Reported Shot, Kidnapped By '4 Hispanics' – May Have Been Wearing MAGA Hat https://t.co/NX1Rje9yXC — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 26, 2025

Public records indicated that Caden’s mother, Anna, and father, Darren, are both registered Republicans.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over political violence—much of it fueled by left-wing rhetoric—including recent school shootings, deadly attacks on immigration officials and the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Attacks on individuals wearing “MAGA” hats have also become commonplace, including a recent confrontation filmed at a Panera Bread restaurant.

Very proud of the woman who works at Panera bread. She did a fantastic job putting this guy in his place. He lost his mind all because he saw another customer wearing a MAGA hat. Bravo to her. @panerabread pic.twitter.com/P5uWu27EkC — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) November 9, 2024

However, the Speight’s case seems to be a hoax, assuming that his text message is authentic.

Among the most notorious past cases of racial profiling was that of Susan Smith, a South Carolina mother convicted of drowning her two young sons in 1994.

Smith’s initial claim that she had been carjacked by a black man sparked a nationwide manhunt that ended with the discovery of her sedan at the bottom of a Union County lake, with the two boys still strapped into their car seats.

Regarding the Caden Speight scare, Marion Sheriff Billy Woods defended his office’s response based on the circumstances at the time of the report.

“We respond to every 911 call with a determination to ensure justice is served and the truth revealed. But any law-enforcement officer will tell you that when these calls involve juveniles, it takes on an even greater intensity. This case is no different,” Woods said in the Facebook update.

“My deputies responded immediately, and I have dedicated all of my available resources to respond to this event,” he added. “Initial information was later determined to be inaccurate; however, we always give everything we have until the investigation takes us into a different direction.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.