Saturday, September 27, 2025

MAGA Hat Hoax: Teen Reported Safe after Claiming to be Kidnapped by Hispanics

'I need help 4 Hispanics in a white van one driver Im shot...'

Posted by Editor 1
Caden Speight
Caden Speight / PHOTO: Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A 17-year-old Florida boy was found safe following a scare Friday that led to a nationwide Amber Alert after he sent texts suggesting he was shot and abducted by four Hispanics in a white van.

However, the teen may have a lot of explaining to do.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted an update just before noon on Friday saying that Caden Speight had been located safe in the town of Williston, although the investigation into what happened remained ongoing.

It followed an earlier update saying that Walmart security footage had identified a boy who appeared to be Speight leaving a store in Ocala with a newly purchased bicycle and tent.

“Through the initial investigation of the shooting … and Caden’s disappearance, detectives obtained information and collected evidence that are unsupportive of the initially reported facts,” said the Facebook post. “Primarily, at this time, there is no evidence to indicate that he was taken by 4 Hispanic men in a light-colored van.”

Photos of the fresh-faced Speight circulated throughout social media after his disappearance Thursday evening, noting that he had sent a text message to his mother claiming to have been shot.

“I need help 4 Hispanics in a white van one driver Im shot,” the message reportedly said.

The initial investigation led to the discovery of Speight’s abandoned vehicle and his cell phone, snapped in half.

Rumors circulated that Speight’s car had been discovered with a bullet hole, although there is no official confirmation of those reports.

Speight also was initially reported to have been wearing a “MAGA” hat, although the photographic evidence does not indicate that it is the traditional red ballcap made famous by President Donald Trump’s campaigns.

Public records indicated that Caden’s mother, Anna, and father, Darren, are both registered Republicans.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over political violence—much of it fueled by left-wing rhetoric—including recent school shootings, deadly attacks on immigration officials and the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Attacks on individuals wearing “MAGA” hats have also become commonplace, including a recent confrontation filmed at a Panera Bread restaurant.

However, the Speight’s case seems to be a hoax, assuming that his text message is authentic.

Among the most notorious past cases of racial profiling was that of Susan Smith, a South Carolina mother convicted of drowning her two young sons in 1994.

Smith’s initial claim that she had been carjacked by a black man sparked a nationwide manhunt that ended with the discovery of her sedan at the bottom of a Union County lake, with the two boys still strapped into their car seats.

Regarding the Caden Speight scare, Marion Sheriff Billy Woods defended his office’s response based on the circumstances at the time of the report.

“We respond to every 911 call with a determination to ensure justice is served and the truth revealed. But any law-enforcement officer will tell you that when these calls involve juveniles, it takes on an even greater intensity. This case is no different,” Woods said in the Facebook update.

“My deputies responded immediately, and I have dedicated all of my available resources to respond to this event,” he added. “Initial information was later determined to be inaccurate; however, we always give everything we have until the investigation takes us into a different direction.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nomi Prins: Debt, the Fed, and the Bullish Case for Gold and Silver
Next article
Homeland Security Uses Pokémon Theme to Recruit for ICE

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com