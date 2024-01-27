Quantcast
Liz Cheney Urges Nikki Haley to Stay in Race to ‘Defeat’ Trump

'So we need to make sure we’re challenging him and working to defeat him at every step of the way. And right now, Nikki Haley is in this fight and I think she ought to stay in it...'

Liz Cheney / Pool via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Former RINO Congresswoman Liz Cheney, RWyo., exposed her Trump Derangement Syndrome once again when she encouraged former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to stay in the presidential primary as long as possible to “defeat” Donald Trump.

“I hope she stays in the race as long as she has to,” Cheney said on the left-wing podcast “Pod Save America” on Jan. 26, 2024, urging Haley to compete “through Super Tuesday.”

On Jan. 23, 2024, Trump won the New Hampshire primary with an 11-point lead after his other win in Iowa last week, according to the Federalist.

As always, Cheney trashed Trump as an “existential threat” who can’t carry the general election.

“So we need to make sure we’re challenging him and working to defeat him at every step of the way. And right now, Nikki Haley is in this fight and I think she ought to stay in it,” she said.

Cheney was then asked if she now officially endorsed Haley over Trump, considering that there are only two of them left, and she affirmed to the viewers that she would never support Trump.

“I haven’t made any formal endorsements at this point, but certainly I would never support or vote for Donald Trump again,” she said.

The primary reason why Cheney went on the podcast was to promote her latest book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” which came out in December of last year. not surprisingly, in the book, Cheney presented herself as a brave defender of “democracy” against Trump and his supporters.

“[Trump was] the most dangerous man ever to inhabit the Oval Office,” she wrote in the book.

In addition to that, Cheney, who is now a professor at the University of Virginia, didn’t rule out an independent presidential run herself.

“We’ll see what happens. My number one priority is defeating [Trump] and I think that’s going to guide whatever ultimately I decide I’m going to do,” she said.
