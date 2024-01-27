Jill Biden Will Invite Woman Who Left Texas to Murder Unborn Child to State of Union

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kate Cox, a woman from Dallas who sued her state so that she would be able to murder her unborn child and then left Texas to do exactly that, was invited to attend the State of the Union as Jill Biden’s guest.

The Jan. 24, 2024, invitation from the White House comes as Biden’s campaign focuses heavily on allowing women to murder their unborn babies so that they would re-elect him at the end of 2024, according to The Hill.

The infamous baby murderer was also featured by the Biden campaign in a video that was released this week that tied Donald Trump to the end of Roe v. Wade. According to the campaign officials, Cox’s case is a perfect example of their main argument against Trump, which is that if Trump is re-elected, women won’t be able to murder their unborn babies when they want to.

“On Sunday, the president and the first lady spoke to Kate Cox, who was forced to go to court to seek permission for the care she needed for a nonviable pregnancy that threatened her life. They thanked her for her courage in sharing her story. And speaking out about the impact of the extreme abortion ban in Texas,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Cox was more than 20 weeks pregnant with a baby that had been diagnosed with trisomy 18, a chromosomal anomaly that leads to miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of the infant within hours, days or weeks after birth. Despite that, there is still a chance that a baby will be able to survive and live a long and happy life.

However, as expected, the abortionists never bothered to tell her that. Instead, they concentrated on telling her that she should sacrifice her baby because she probably wouldn’t be able to have kids after that. Both Cox and her husband agreed to murder the baby, but the “doctors” didn’t do anything because they were afraid of prosecution or losing their medical licenses under the state’s near-total ban on abortion.

As a result, Cox sued the state so that she would be able to murder her baby, which is believed to be the first attempt by an individual woman to challenge a state’s abortion ban.

Eventually, the state Supreme Court prohibited the abortion, so she murdered her baby in another state.