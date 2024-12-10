Why the Secrecy? Liz Cheney Threatens Investigators Not to Expose Jan. 6 Evidence

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former Rep. Liz Cheney issued a threatening warning to the incoming Trump administration about a potential criminal investigation into the controversial work of the discredited Jan. 6 Committee.

In comments to the leftist New York Times, Cheney declared Sunday that any attorney daring to investigate or expose the committee’s actions could face severe penalties, likely orchestrated by bar associations and similar entities.

“There is no conceivably appropriate factual or constitutional basis for what Donald Trump is suggesting — a Justice Department investigation of the work of a congressional committee — and any lawyer who attempts to pursue that course would quickly find themselves engaged in sanctionable conduct,” Cheney claimed.

Liz Cheney suppressed evidence showing Trump’s innocence on J6 Now she’s threatening any lawyers trying to investigate what she did She’s scared of what’s coming next https://t.co/9QGyP4WECw pic.twitter.com/Fmf43hGxMB — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 9, 2024

Cheney’s remarks came in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s sharp rebuke of the Jan. 6 Committee for allegedly destroying key documents related to its work. Trump suggested such deletions amount to criminal offenses.

“Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with [Rep. Bennie] Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps,” Trump said Sunday during a tell-all interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press. “They deleted and destroyed all evidence.”

Trump added, “And Cheney was behind it. And so was Bennie Thompson and everybody on that committee. For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail.”

Trump’s comments referenced a report issued by House Republicans that accused the Jan. 6 Committee of deleting evidence. Such deleted evidence contradicted Democratic talking points and vindicated the president-elect from several accusations.

According to Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., these actions were part of the committee’s deliberate effort to cherry-pick information to support a political narrative.

The American people deserve the entire truth about Jan. 6. Instead of conducting a genuine investigation, the former Select Committee was focused on their predetermined narrative of legislatively prosecuting former President Trump. It is my objective to uncover all the facts.… https://t.co/WtDQd0CZho — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) March 11, 2024

The House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee allegedly found that Cheney and Thompson “failed to turn over video recordings of witness interviews and depositions despite using these recordings in their high-profile, primetime hearing.”

It added, “The Subcommittee recovered over one hundred deleted or password-protected files, including some files that were deleted days before Republicans took the majority. They also hid multiple transcribed interviews of witnesses who had firsthand knowledge of Trump‘s actions on January 6.”

A NEW REPORT FROM @OversightAdmn / @RepLoudermilk REVEALS: ❌The 1/6 Cmte deleted records

❌The 1/6 Cmte hid evidence from America

❌The 1/6 Cmte colluded with DA Fani Willis

❌The 1/6 Cmte promoted false testimony Find full initial findings report here: https://t.co/iXhC4mSsGt https://t.co/p3fBLAld9P pic.twitter.com/2xOGQtAU4i — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 13, 2024

Cheney’s threats against investigators appear aimed at silencing anyone who pursues House Republicans’ leads.

The former congresswoman’s comments employ a tactic often used by the left to punish conservatives seeking perceived accountability.

Republican attorneys who questioned the 2020 election results faced ethics complaints, hefty fines and even disbarment.

In contrast, Democrats, who have repeatedly denied election results and voted against certifying Republican victories, have not faced similar consequences.