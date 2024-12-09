Quantcast
‘You Hurt Yourself’: Trump Tells ‘Meet the Press’ Host She’s Wasted Potential

'Cheney did something that’s inexcusable along with Thompson and the people on the Unselect Committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference in Washington, D.C. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump told Meet the Press host Kristen Welker that she is wasting her potential as a journalist during an interview Sunday.

The NBC News host asked Trump if he thinks President Joe Biden will issue preemptive pardons to former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., prompting the president-elect to criticize their conduct as part of the January 6 Select Committee.

“Cheney did something that’s inexcusable along with Thompson and the people on the Unselect Committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps,” he said.

Trump recalled that the January 6 Select Committee spent more than one year on testimony to collect evidence they eventually deleted and destroyed.

He suggested they did so because all signs pointed to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s guilt.

“Cheney was behind it. And so was Bennie Thompson and everybody on that committee,” Trump said as Welker tried to interject. “For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail.”

Trump recounted the alleged crimes of the January 6 Select Committee as Welker doggedly attempted to trip him up with her line of questioning.

As she brushed over Trump’s remarks with dismissive “yeahs” among other attempts at leftist spin, he stopped Welker short by directly addressing her lack of objectivity.

“You have such potential,” a calm and collected Trump told the NBC News host. “If you could be just, just non-biased… you hurt yourself so badly.”

Trump drilled into his point once again that Cheney and others at the helm of the January 6 Select Committee deleted and destroy their findings. He chided Welker for brushing over his responses to her questions.

“Kristen, if I did it, you would be standing up on that chair shouting at me. And you know what I’d do? I’d say, ‘You got me.’ They have done something so illegal,” Trump said.

In the same interview, Trump said he will be “acting very quickly” on pardons for those unlawfully prosecuted for the events of January 6, 2021.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

