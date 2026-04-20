SCOTUS Liberals Slow-Walk Redistricting Case to Meddle in Midterms

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer revealed that the Supreme Court’s three radical left-wing judges may be trying to run out the clock on a crucial decision impacting the midterm election cycle by slow-walking their dissenting opinion.

The final case on the court’s present docket is Louisiana v. Callais, which will likely upend policies enacted by the Voting Rights Act during the era of segregation that required certain states to ensure minority representation.

The case challenges lower-court mandates that Louisiana was obligated to carve out a second “black” district following its most recent round of redistricting, even though recent SCOTUS cases have ruled against race-based gerrymandering in different contexts.

The decision may have a chain effect in other red states that have been forced to factor race into their redistricting maps to accommodate black minority voters.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says reliable sources have told him the US Supreme Court has decided to gut Section 2 of the VRA which mandates majority Black congressional districts. Spicer also claims the source told him liberal justices are “slow walking” the… pic.twitter.com/2yhDNDb99c — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 16, 2026

During an appearance Friday on Steve Bannon’s WarRoom, Spicer — who now serves as a political commentator for NewsNation — said he had been told by reliable sources that the court’s pending decision would upend Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

But the dissenting justices — presumably liberals Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson — were delaying their opinion in the hope of forcing deadlines to lapse as states begin their primary processes with the existing districts already set.

“They’re taking their sweet time writing what will probably be a 50- or 60-page diatribe about how this is the return of Jim Crow or whatever nonsense they come up with,” Spicer said.

“The problem is, under the Court’s own rules and the timeline for redistricting, states need the final ruling with enough time to redraw maps before candidate filing deadlines and primaries kick in,” he added.

While cases tend to follow a pattern of being released in quick succession before the court goes into recess, the Louisiana v. Callais case, which initially was argued in June 2025, met with delays that prevented it from being released last October.

“If they drag this out just a few more weeks, several GOP-controlled states — including Louisiana itself — won’t have time to redraw their maps in a way that complies with the expected ruling,” Spicer said. “That means Republicans could lose multiple House seats this cycle purely because the Left is playing games with the clock.”

According to Federalist editor Molly Hemingway, who recently released a biography on Justice Samuel Alito, this is not the first time the court’s leftist arm has attempted to weaponize the calendar on a landmark ruling.

She reported a similar phenomenon occurred following the high-profile 2022 leak of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. While the leaker’s identity has never been confirmed, the news fueled violent protests on the radical Left, and even assassination attempts on their fellow justices.

!!Breyer, Kagan, Sotomayor intentionally delayed the landmark Dobbs decision for months by slow-walking their dissent, even as the left engaged in violent protests, assassination attempts, and daily protests against Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett and their families. pic.twitter.com/g4CeuGjuDk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 19, 2026

The spectacle comes as the court’s liberals have adopted an increasingly partisan tone, with Jackson — the Supreme Court’s sole Biden appointee — having recently delivered a scathing attack on her court colleagues during a Yale Law School speech.

“The Court’s stay decisions can, at times, come across utterly irrational,” said Jackson, whose lines of questioning during oral arguments and written decisions frequently have been derided as showing a weak understanding of the law.

🚨 JUST NOW: Liberal Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is being CALLED OUT for BRAZENLY launching an attack on her fellow justices, going FULL anti-Trump "The Court's stay decisions can, at times, come across utterly irrational!!" 🤡 "We cannot expect the public to… pic.twitter.com/ASJ3cA84bB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 17, 2026

The outcome of the 2026 election could have far-reaching consequences, even impacting the court itself.

Four justices are now in their 70s, with an increasing likelihood the court’s most conservative justices, Clarence Thomas (78) and Alito (76) may need to retire at some point during the next presidential administration.

If Democrats dominate the midterm elections and gain control of the Senate, Trump’s hopes of clearing a pick during his lame-duck term would be increasingly unlikely, making it a gamble that a Republican will control the White House.

Both Thomas and Alito have indicated that they have no plans of retiring ahead of the midterm elections.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.