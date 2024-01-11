New York AG Letitia James Repeatedly Visited Biden White House

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Investigators discovered that New York Attorney General Letitia James made several visits to the Biden White House starting in April 2022, raising questions as to whether the president may have colluded in the lawfare attempt to seize millions of dollars worth of private property from his top political rival.

Due to James’s lead role in New York’s partisan witch hunt against former President Donald Trump, the discovery of the visits in the White House visitor logs raised several eyebrows, according to Trending Politics News.

James made three separate visits to the White House: in April of 2022 and July and August of 2023. The purposes for these visits—and whom she visited at the White House—were not disclosed in the logs.

James campaigned in 2018 on the promise of indicting Trump and has made targeting the former president her top priority, while also going after right-wing organizations like the National Rifle Association. However, her overtly partisan rhetoric has sometimes threatened to derail her agenda.

She previously accused the Trump administration of being “too male, too pale, and too stale,” a comment which came back to bite her after inciting investigations and indictments into the former president and his cohort.

"Too male, too pale, and too stale" NY AG Letitia James chants racist and sexist remarks. She has an anti-Trump agenda that has nothing at all to do with truth or justice. It's actually insane. pic.twitter.com/O3qtQ7Wg0b — Americat 🇺🇸 (@catmurphy209) November 6, 2023

In November, Trump said that James was in cahoots with the Biden administration—specifically the Department of Justice—in order to keep him in New York and off of the campaign trail to prepare for the 2024 election.

“I’m stuck here because I have a corrupt attorney general that communicates with the DOJ in Washington to keep me nice and busy, because I’m leading Biden in the polls by a lot,” Trump explained.

“That’s all it is, this is election interference,” he continued. “They made up a fake case; they’re fraudulent people.”

James quickly responded to the comments, accusing Trump of being “offensive,” “foment[ing] violence” and “race-baiting.”

However, the evidence of her collusion with the White House would seem to validate the criticism.

On Thursday, during the final day of Trump’s civil trial, he unleashed a searing critique of James and partisan judge Arthur Engoron, flouting the judge’s earlier denial of permission.

“We have a situation where I am an innocent man,” Trump said, according to the Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

“I’m being persecuted by someone running for office and I think you have to go outside the bounds,” he continued. “… This is a fraud on me. What’s happened here, sir, is a fraud on me.”

James, however, is not the only corrupt prosecutor to have been caught colluding with the White House.

In February 2023, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis attended a five hour meeting in the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris, Breitbart reported recently.

Months later, in August, Georgia indicted Trump, along with 18 others, on racketeering charges for their efforts to challenge the disputed 2020 election outcome.

Willis’s romantic partner and lead prosecutor on the Trump case, Nathan Wade, also met with White House officials at least twice and brazenly billed the Fulton DA’s office at least $2,000 for the meetings.

This implicates the White House, with whom they were coordinating during this political prosecution… https://t.co/vNT3Wu43Kh pic.twitter.com/AqeeS3AHfk — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) January 9, 2024

Willis was previously accused of improperly colluding with U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., when he was overseeing House Democrats’ Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Trump.

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., signaled their intention to investigate whether the pair violated House rules and disclosure requirements—among other things—in their collaborative witch hunt.