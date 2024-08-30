Quantcast
Friday, August 30, 2024

Leftist Pundits Forced to Acknowledge Kamala’s Non-Answers in Dud CNN Interview

'I certainly did not hear anywhere in there about Kamala Harris saying that she personally had abandoned her previously expressed 2019 view...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Even leftist commentators weren’t impressed by Vice President Kamala Harris’s first interview since launching her bid for the White House, admitting she failed to answer key questions about her record, Fox News reported.

During her sit-down with CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday, Harris was asked directly about her various policy flip-flops since launching her presidential campaign earlier this summer. 

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris insisted, using the Green New Deal as an example.

“You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed— and I have worked on it—that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter, to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act,” Harris added.

Afterwards, NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor, who made headlines during the Trump administration for being virulently anti-Trump, called Harris out for the non-explanation.

“Harris keeps saying ‘my values haven’t changed’ while not explaining why her positions have changed,” Alcindor wrote

Alcindor noted that Harris also failed to explain her flip-flop on fracking, despite being pressed on it by Bash. 

“No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking,” Harris told Bash. “As vice president. I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking.”

CNN’s Daniel Dale similarly hit Harris over her fracking non-answer.

“The fact-check bottom line… is that she did not actually make clear at a 2020 debate that she had changed her previous support for a fracking ban,” he said on Thursday. “I certainly did not hear anywhere in there about Kamala Harris saying that she personally had abandoned her previously expressed 2019 view.”

Conservative commentator Auron MacIntyre said that Harris’s interview went so poorly that even Alcindor and Dale couldn’t help but point it out.

