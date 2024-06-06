Leftist OnlyFans Hussy ‘Milkshakes’ U.K. Reform Leader Nigel Farage

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that the woman who intentionally spilled a milkshake over Nigel Farage is a leftist OnlyFans harlot.

Police arrested Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, on suspicion of assault after she spilled the drink on the conservative leader, according to the Daily Mail.

It was later discovered that one of the reasons why she assaulted Farage was to bring new viewers to her “explicit XXX” content page, posting a photo of herself scantily clad alongside the link to her OnlyFans and the lyrics “my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.”

The other reason why Thomas-Bowen assaulted Farage was because of her radical leftist beliefs. She previously voiced her support for Jeremy Corbyn of the Labor Party on Facebook and called for British people to boycott the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

“He doesn’t stand for me. He doesn’t represent anything I believe in or any of the people around here. He doesn’t represent us. He’s not from here,” she said.

Ironically, her brother Paul happens to be a Brexit-voting conservative.

“I have just seen it, and to be honest, I’m appalled. I don’t know where she is. I don’t want anything to do with her,” he told the news source.

Even though Farage later on posted a video, in which he mocked the leftist harlot, he also admitted the assault was “quite frightening.”

“I don’t know what was thrown at me but it hit me in the face fair and square. Quite frightening,” he said.

The violent incident was widely condemned by people all across the political spectrum including Labor’s Yvette Cooper who called it a “disgrace” and “completely unacceptable and wrong.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly also criticized the attack by saying it was “unacceptable” against any politician. Farage’s allies branded the assailant a “juvenile moron,” adding that she only helped Farage’s career by boosting people’s support of the conservative politician.