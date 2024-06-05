Biden’s Not-So-Clever Border Fix: 1.8 Million Illegals In… Annually

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden has unveiled a new plan to address the crisis at the southern border, which controversially includes the admission of approximately 1.8 million illegal immigrants each year.

According to the New York Post, Biden signed a long-anticipated executive order, despite previously claiming that he had exhausted all efforts to manage the unprecedented influx of migrants at the border.

The executive order, effective immediately, mandates shutting down the border if 2,500 individuals cross daily for seven consecutive days.

“Today, I’m announcing actions to bar migrants who cross our southern border unlawfully from receiving asylum,” Biden claimed in a press release.

“Migrants will be restricted from receiving asylum at our southern border unless they seek it after entering through an established lawful process,” he added.

This order follows Biden’s controversial allowance of approximately 529,250 individuals under the CPB One app, which permits illegal immigrants to apply for asylum.

In addition to those admitted through CBP One, over 350,000 illegal immigrants have been allowed to remain in the U.S. through a de facto asylum scheme.

The New York Post reported that the Biden administration has canceled the asylum cases of these individuals, effectively granting them neither legal status nor removal orders.

This means they can remain in the U.S. without reporting to immigration authorities for check-ins.

Critics quickly condemned Biden’s order as ineffective. “President Biden’s border order does nothing more than gaslight Americans,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted.

“He refuses to enforce federal immigration laws or deny illegal entry into our country. Biden’s policies will only entice even MORE migrants to illegally cross our border,” Abbott added.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, echoed Abbott’s sentiments, stating, “At the start of his presidency, Biden inherited the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. All he had to do was NOTHING — just sit and leave the border alone. Instead, he deliberately broke the system.”