Quantcast
Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Judge Mocks Elderly Christian Woman, Jails Her for Opposing Abortion

'[I hope] she would make an effort to remain alive [because that is a] tenet of [Harlow's] religion...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Paulette Harlow with her husband / PHOTO: @richarddibX via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After sentencing her to two years in jail, a far-left, abortion-loving judge mocked the 75-year-old pro-life woman and her husband by saying that she hoped she would “make an effort to remain alive” because that is a “tenet of [her] religion.”

After spending her time on house arrest since her November 2023 conviction, Paulette Harlow was sentenced in a Washington, D.C. federal court on May 31, 2024, for participating in an October 2020 rescue action at the Washington Surgi-Clinic abortion facility, run by infamous abortionist Cesare Santangelo, Live Action reported.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Harlow to serve 24 months in federal prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release, even though it was previously stated that Harlow is not healthy and may die in prison without proper care.

Before Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Harlow, far-left government attorney Rebecca Ross said that the case was “not about the defendant’s beliefs,” but rather about “violent obstruction of reproductive healthcare” and “violating the civil rights of others,” adding that Harlow used her poor health as an “excuse” to “escape the consequences” of opposing the mass genocide of unborn babies.

She also claimed that Harlow “denied empathy and compassion” to women who were attempting to murder their babies, recommending a sentence of 33-41 months.

Defense attorney Allen Orenberg emphasized that Harlow’s health is rapidly declining and that interrupting her current care by sending her to prison could result in her dying there.

John Harlow, the defendant’s husband, also begged for mercy from the court, asking the judge to not put his wife behind bars because she wouldn’t be able to survive it.

Harlow herself made a statement in court, saying that the portrayal of the people who oppose abortion as callous and lacking sympathy for pregnant women is false, noting that it is more compassionate to convince these women that murdering their unborn babies is not the right thing to do.

At the end of the day, none of that mattered because Kollar-Kotelly still claimed that Harlow violated the “civil rights” of women who wanted to kill their kids, described the rescue action as “violent” and said that Harlow lacked kindness and remorse.

“[I hope] she would make an effort to remain alive [because that is a] tenet of [Harlow’s] religion,” she mocked.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Leftist OnlyFans Hussy ‘Milkshakes’ U.K. Reform Leader Nigel Farage
Next article
Hunter Biden Hooked Brother’s Widow (Turned Girlfriend) on Crack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com