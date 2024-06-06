Judge Mocks Elderly Christian Woman, Jails Her for Opposing Abortion

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After sentencing her to two years in jail, a far-left, abortion-loving judge mocked the 75-year-old pro-life woman and her husband by saying that she hoped she would “make an effort to remain alive” because that is a “tenet of [her] religion.”

After spending her time on house arrest since her November 2023 conviction, Paulette Harlow was sentenced in a Washington, D.C. federal court on May 31, 2024, for participating in an October 2020 rescue action at the Washington Surgi-Clinic abortion facility, run by infamous abortionist Cesare Santangelo, Live Action reported.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Harlow to serve 24 months in federal prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release, even though it was previously stated that Harlow is not healthy and may die in prison without proper care.

Before Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Harlow, far-left government attorney Rebecca Ross said that the case was “not about the defendant’s beliefs,” but rather about “violent obstruction of reproductive healthcare” and “violating the civil rights of others,” adding that Harlow used her poor health as an “excuse” to “escape the consequences” of opposing the mass genocide of unborn babies.

She also claimed that Harlow “denied empathy and compassion” to women who were attempting to murder their babies, recommending a sentence of 33-41 months.

Defense attorney Allen Orenberg emphasized that Harlow’s health is rapidly declining and that interrupting her current care by sending her to prison could result in her dying there.

John Harlow, the defendant’s husband, also begged for mercy from the court, asking the judge to not put his wife behind bars because she wouldn’t be able to survive it.

Harlow herself made a statement in court, saying that the portrayal of the people who oppose abortion as callous and lacking sympathy for pregnant women is false, noting that it is more compassionate to convince these women that murdering their unborn babies is not the right thing to do.

At the end of the day, none of that mattered because Kollar-Kotelly still claimed that Harlow violated the “civil rights” of women who wanted to kill their kids, described the rescue action as “violent” and said that Harlow lacked kindness and remorse.

“[I hope] she would make an effort to remain alive [because that is a] tenet of [Harlow’s] religion,” she mocked.