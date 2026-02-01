‘Detransitioner’ Wins $2 Million Medical-Malpractice Lawsuit 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A 16-year-old girl from New York was awarded $2 million after a psychologist and a surgeon were found liable for medical malpractice for approving her breast removal surgery when she identified as transgender.

The girl, Fox Varian, is known as a “detransitioner” — that is, someone who later reverses what the progressive left calls “gender-affirming” care, including hormone treatments and irreversible surgeries.

According to The Epoch Times, the jury awarded Varian $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering tied to the surgery, in addition to $400,000 for future medical expenses. Her attorney, Adam Deutsch, had sought $8 million in damages.

As reported by the outlet, the jurors found that the surgeon, Dr. Simon Chin, and the psychologist, Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, failed to follow key steps in evaluating whether Varian should have been approved for the invasive procedure.

Among the failures cited was a lack of proper communication between the two medical professionals, which jurors described as a “departure from the standard of care.”

Varian told the jury that she “immediately” realized something was wrong after the surgery, according to The Epoch Times. She described experiencing nerve pain as “searing hot” and feeling “ripping sensations across my chest.”

By contrast, attorneys for Chin and Einhorn argued that Varian only regretted the surgery years later. The surgery occurred in 2019, while Varian filed her lawsuit in 2023.

The doctors, through their attorneys, claimed that Varian’s mother said she was “happy” with the results and that the girl continued to live as either male or non-binary in the years following the procedure.

Einhorn’s attorney, Neil Kornfeld, cited an essay Varian wrote ten months after the surgery in which she stated: “It’s such an immense relief to wake up and not feel at odds with my body.”

Varian countered that the essay reflected “cognitive dissonance,” saying she was attempting to put on a brave face while internally struggling, according to The Epoch Times.

The case comes amid an intensifying national debate over transgender surgeries and hormone treatments for minors.

Leftist activists claim that so-called gender-affirming care can be lifesaving, while critics warn that children are being rushed into irreversible procedures that they could later regret, as Varian’s case illustrates.