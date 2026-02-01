Sunday, February 1, 2026

‘Detransitioner’ Wins $2 Million Medical-Malpractice Lawsuit 

Varian told the jury that she “immediately” realized something was wrong after the surgery...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Riley Grant
Riley Grant, a biological male, underwent gender transition at a young age only to experience second thoughts shortly thereafter, as featured in a 2007 ABC News profile. / IMAGE: ABC News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A 16-year-old girl from New York was awarded $2 million after a psychologist and a surgeon were found liable for medical malpractice for approving her breast removal surgery when she identified as transgender. 

The girl, Fox Varian, is known as a “detransitioner” — that is, someone who later reverses what the progressive left calls “gender-affirming” care, including hormone treatments and irreversible surgeries. 

According to The Epoch Times, the jury awarded Varian $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering tied to the surgery, in addition to $400,000 for future medical expenses. Her attorney, Adam Deutsch, had sought $8 million in damages. 

As reported by the outlet, the jurors found that the surgeon, Dr. Simon Chin, and the psychologist, Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, failed to follow key steps in evaluating whether Varian should have been approved for the invasive procedure. 

Among the failures cited was a lack of proper communication between the two medical professionals, which jurors described as a “departure from the standard of care.” 

Varian told the jury that she “immediately” realized something was wrong after the surgery, according to The Epoch Times. She described experiencing nerve pain as “searing hot” and feeling “ripping sensations across my chest.” 

By contrast, attorneys for Chin and Einhorn argued that Varian only regretted the surgery years later. The surgery occurred in 2019, while Varian filed her lawsuit in 2023. 

The doctors, through their attorneys, claimed that Varian’s mother said she was “happy” with the results and that the girl continued to live as either male or non-binary in the years following the procedure. 

Einhorn’s attorney, Neil Kornfeld, cited an essay Varian wrote ten months after the surgery in which she stated: “It’s such an immense relief to wake up and not feel at odds with my body.” 

Varian countered that the essay reflected “cognitive dissonance,” saying she was attempting to put on a brave face while internally struggling, according to The Epoch Times. 

The case comes amid an intensifying national debate over transgender surgeries and hormone treatments for minors. 

Leftist activists claim that so-called gender-affirming care can be lifesaving, while critics warn that children are being rushed into irreversible procedures that they could later regret, as Varian’s case illustrates. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NJ Gov. Launches Anti-ICE Portal Despite Federal Lawsuits Against Them

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com