Leftist Comedian Reads the Room, Pledges to Be Less Political

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Far-left comedian Sarah Silverman has decided to be less political in her commentary after the debacle that was Vice President Kamala Harris‘s performance in the 2024 election, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

In an interview with the Tribune, Silverman expressed skepticism about trying to use her platform to promote Democratic politicians because Americans are tired of hearing political sermons from the rich and famous.

“I was on the road with this tour, for one thing,” she recounted of the time leading up to the election, noting that “a lot of people asked me if I was going to make a video or something. But my feeling was that no one wanted to hear from celebrities right now.”

Silverman has campaigned for Democrats in the past, including for Obama in 2008 and 2012, even appearing at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

But this time around, she did very little to support Harris, aside from penning pro-abortion social media posts.

“Maybe I was wrong,” she told the Tribune. “I just focused on reposting thoughts from smarter people.”

One of Harris’s primary campaign strategies was using celebrities and other media figures to stoke popular support. From humiliating cameo videos to Megan Thee Stallion’s obscene gyrations onstage at a Harris campaign event, the VP from the start failed to appeal to the American people.

According to a Fox News report, the Harris campaign dropped $10 million on star-studded events in the final election push, rolling out supporters such as Eminem, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey, but to no avail.

Ultimately, however, Silverman concluded that nothing she could have done “would have made a difference” given the landslide Trump victory.

Due to the campaign’s ultimate failure, Silverman pledged to keep politics out of her comedy sketches, at least in the near future.

“This show is not at all political, for better or worse,” she concluded.