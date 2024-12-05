Quantcast
Internet Abuzz Over Rare Video of Barron Trump’s Voice: Listen Now

'Barron has an air of quiet confidence about him. Wonder if he’ll want to enter politics one day?'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald and Barron Trump
Donald and Barron Trump / IMAGE: @Peter_Walkerson via Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Social media users were abuzz Wednesday as rare video of President-elect Donald Trump’s son, Barron, speaking to Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White went viral.

In what many said was their first time hearing Barron Trump speak, the incoming president’s youngest son stunned viewers as they watched him introduce himself to White in election night footage captured for political commentator Tucker Carlson’s documentary series Art of the Surge.

“Hello, how are you? It’s very nice to see you,” Barron Trump first said to a woman off camera before turning his attention to White.

The 18-year-old’s voice was low and confident, and his demeanor quietly commanded respect.

Trump told his UFC boss buddy that his son, who reportedly helmed the president-elect’s social media and podcast strategy, was very popular with his supporters.

“I gave him a shout-out last night, the place went crazy,” Trump told White, mimicking the “Ba-rron, Ba-rron” chants likely heard at the previous night’s campaign event.

Barron Trump took initiative in the interaction and shook the UFC boss’s hand.

“Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to finally meet you,” he said.

Surprised it was their first time meeting, Trump asked White, who introduced him at the Republican National Convention in July, if his son could be a UFC fighter.

“Can we make him into a fighter?” Trump said to the amusement of those around him. Barron shook his head in response.

One X user said Barron Trump’s voice resembled his father’s, while another user called the reveal “historic.”

“Barron has an air of quiet confidence about him. Wonder if he’ll want to enter politics one day?” another commented on the clip.

The 18-year-old Barron Trump did not seem to have his mother, Melania Trump’s, Slovakian accent as heard in previously uncovered video from when he was a toddler.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

