Union Leaders Address RNC as Trump Expands Rust-Belt Outreach

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) As was the case in 2020, the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee suggested that a major theme this year would be expanding the party’s reach to nontraditional GOP voters.



“In 2020, I made a mistake—a mistake that is hard to admit, especially in this room,” said Linda Fornos, an immigrant from Nicaragua. “In 2020, I voted for Joe Biden.”

“Make America Wealthy Once Again” was the night’s mantra, with a slate of speakers that included Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Byron Donalds of Florida, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and model Amber Rose (the ex girlfriend of rapper Kanye West).

While continuing to build on the inroads that third-time presidential nominee Donald Trump has made with groups like black and Hispanic voters, Generation Z voters and blue-collar wage-earners, Monday’s speakers seemed to take those outreach effort to the next level, even drawing criticism from some conservatives that it was beginning to lose sight of traditional conservative values.

Trump has just reached mythic status by defying death and surviving an assassination attempt and the GOP decides that the best next move is to have him sit and listen to a porn star talk about diversity. Brilliant move. Thanks guys. https://t.co/zcgDtPKsWN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 16, 2024

Nowhere was that more apparent than in the decision by Trump to invite Big Labor to participate as he seeks to reclaim battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that were key to his 2016 victory.

For the first time in history, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O’Brien, addressed the GOP gathering, telling them that despite the group’s long history of donating to and contributing to Democrats, its only true loyalty was to the American worker.

“I refuse to keep doing the same things my predecessors did,” O’Brien said. “Today, the Teamsters are here to say we are not beholden to anyone or any party.”

Like many others, O’Brien offered his respects to Trump—who was present in the audience alongside his newly announced running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio—acknowledg-ing Trump’s perseverence after his attempted assassination at a weekend rally.

“President Trump had the backbone to open the door of this Republican convention, and that’s unprecedented,” said O’Brien.

“No other nominee in the race would’ve invited the Teamsters into this arena,” he continued. “And I think we can all agree—whether people like him or don’t like him—in light of what happened on Saturday, he has proven to be one tough S.O.B.”

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien: "I think we all can agree, whether people like him or they don't like him, in light of what happened to him on Saturday he has proven to be one tough S.O.B." pic.twitter.com/co8G2GTCKO — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 16, 2024

The Teamsters chief railed against what he called an encroachment against him by the extremes of both the Left and the Right—stating that anti-union groups on the Right had demanded that the president rescind his invitation, while extremists on the Left had called him a traitor.

He additionally called out what he described as unfair conditions against working-class Americans by corporate America.

“I travel all across the country and meet with my members every week,” Obrien said.

“You know what I see? An American worker being taken for granted,” he continued. Workers being sold out to big banks, Big Tech, corporations and the elite.”

O’Brien cited Vance and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., as two examples of Republican officials who had worked across the aisle with the Teamsters.

“The Teamsters and the GOP may not agree on many issues, but a growing group has shown the courage to sit down and consider points of views that aren’t funded by big-money think tanks,” he said.

Vance, who famously detailed his own blue-collar Ohio upbringing in the autobiographical book-turned-movie Hillbilly Elegy prior to becoming a senator, was selected by Trump in part due to his blue-collar sensibility.

O’Brien called him “one of a group of politicians who care about working people.”

The Teamsters boss was not the only union representative at the opening of the RNC convention on Monday.

Bobby Bartels, business manager of the Enterprise Association of Steamfitters Local 638 from New York City, also took the stage in support of the former president.

“Like many of my fellow union members, I’ve been a Democrat my whole life—but like so many of my fellow union members, we’ve come to expect empty promises from Democratic politicians,” Bartels said.

He condemned the Democrat leaders in New York City for permitting rampant violence in the streets, allowing illegal immigrants to take American jobs, and for overall incompetence.

The Steamfitter business manager spoke in-depth about his history with Trump, praising the former Manhattan real-estate mogul’s work in restoring New York City’s Wollman Rink, which Trump personally oversaw and invested in after the city government failed to do so.

“He wasn’t Mayor, he wasn’t running for anything, but he cared,” said Bartels. “Now, more than ever, we need a President who knows how to get things done.”

“Together we worked tirelessly on that project, completing it on time and ensuring kids would be skating that fall on that rink, and a quick note to President Biden, that involved working outside the hours of 10am and 4pm.”

Life long Democrat and Union Member, Bob Bartels Jr., is… pic.twitter.com/T4nzdsxlzR — Conservative Momma (@conmomma) July 16, 2024

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.