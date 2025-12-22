Monday, December 22, 2025

Lawmakers to Hold Bondi in Contempt if All Epstein Files Not Released

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Thomas Massie
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. / PHOTO: AP

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) Frustrated with a lack of cooperation from the U.S. Department of Justice, the lawmakers responsible for forcing the release of government files on Jeffrey Epstein are threatening legal repercussions.

Led by Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Congress last month overwhelmingly passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law mandates that the DOJ declassify all information pertaining to Epstein, a well-connected financier and convicted sex trafficker who died in prison in 2019.

The Justice Department failed to meet the 30-day deadline, however, releasing only part of the cache. As a result, Massie and Khanna have vowed to hold Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress, which could lead to fines, impeachment, or even imprisonment.

Bondi said the delay is due to the number of redactions still needed to protect victims’ privacy, and that the rest of the files will be released on a rolling basis over the coming weeks.

Another batch of files is set to drop Monday afternoon. But lawmakers say the department’s track record of completely blacking out hundreds of pages and redacting information unrelated to victims’ protection proves the release is “bogus.”

“The survivors deserve justice. The DOJ release does not comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act and does not provide what the survivors are guaranteed under the new law,” Massie posted on X on Monday.

“The results are in: nobody is buying this bogus Epstein release. The DOJ needs to quit protecting the rich, powerful, and politically connected,” he said in a follow-up post.

Most of the thousands of files already released are either heavily censored or reveal no new information. In a Monday letter to Congress, 18 of Epstein’s victims called for accountability and condemned the DOJ for seemingly trying to “keep survivors and the public in the dark as much as possible and as long as possible.”

“[W]hat we received was riddled with abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation,” the women wrote. “Moreover, the partial release was done in a manner that made it difficult or impossible for survivors to find materials that would be most relevant to our search for accountability.”

Khanna has demanded that the next batch of files include FBI witness interviews which names other men, the Epstein emails seized from his computer, the 60 count draft indictment, and the 82 page prosecution memo.

“The DOJ must stop protecting rich & powerful men who were not charged or those who sabotaged the prosecution,” Khanna said on social media.

Bondi has defended the department’s approach, posting on X that the DOJ “will ensure that Justice is served.”

“The Department of Justice previously stated we will bring charges against anyone involved in the trafficking and exploitation of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. We reaffirm this commitment, and ask any victim to please come forward with any information pertaining to any individuals who engaged in illicit activity at their expense,” Bondi said. “We have met with many victims and victims groups, and will continue to do so if more reach out.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DNC Accused of Hiding 2024 Autopsy Report to Benefit Kamala in 2028
Next article
Noem Offers $3,000, Free Flight for Migrants who Sign Up to Leave

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com