Lawmaker Barred from Office Over Election Law Breach, Handing GOP Majority

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Minnesota judge has disqualified a Democratic lawmaker from being sworn in, paving the way for Republicans to break the 67-67 tie in the state House of Representatives, MPR News reported.

On Friday, Ramsey County District Judge Leonardo Castro barred Minnesota Rep.-elect Curtis Johnson, a Democrat, from taking the oath of office in January after determining that he did not comply with state residency requirements.

The ruling stated that Johnson did not reside in the Roseville area district that he intended to represent in the state legislature. The Minnesota Constitution requires candidates to live in the district they wish to represent for at least one year before the election.

“The credibility of Mr. Johnson’s testimony about his physical presence in the apartment was significantly undermined by his demeanor, the photos and videos presented by the contestant and his own reluctance to commit to any more than minimal, vague amounts of time spent at the apartment,” Castro wrote.

In response, Johnson urged the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn the order, arguing that the challenge was brought too late. The high court indicated that it would wait for Castro’s final ruling on Johnson’s eligibility to hold public office.

A special election will be called after the House convenes on Jan. 14 if the high court uploads Johnson’s disqualification. This would narrowly give Republicans a one-vote majority.

House Republican Leader Lisa Demuth praised the court’s decision in a statement to MPR: “I applaud the court’s decision to grant the election contest and look forward to ensuring that a valid candidate represents District 40B during the upcoming legislative session.”

She added, “This is a clear reminder that laws matter, and integrity in the election process is non-negotiable.”

In contrast, Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman criticized the court’s decision in a statement

“The court erred as a matter of law in not dismissing this case,” she said. “A residency issue must be resolved before an election and is not an appropriate basis for an election contest.”