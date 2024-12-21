Quantcast
Saturday, December 21, 2024

We Are So Back: Trump Demands NATO Free-Riders Boost Contributions to 5%

'This proposed increase signals to member states that the era of 'freeloading' is over...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s team has informed members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that they must increase their military spending to at least 5% of their GDP. 

This proposed increase, first reported by The Telegraph and the Financial Times, would more than double current spending levels, signaling to member states that the era of “freeloading” is over. 

According to reports, a European official indicated that Trump might be willing to accept a 3.5% increase instead.

The new spending levels would need to be achieved by June when NATO has scheduled a meeting in The Hague. 

This plan follows a meeting between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 22, weeks after his landslide presidential victory in the 2024 presidential election. 

“When President-elect Trump takes office again on January 20, he will be welcomed by a stronger, larger, and more united Alliance,” Rutte stated in a press statement before their meeting. 

“Two-thirds of Allies now spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence, and defence spending and production are on an upward trajectory across the Alliance,” Rutte added. “We must continue these efforts in order to preserve peace and prosperity across North America and Europe.” 

Reports noted that only 23 of the 32 NATO members currently meet the spending target of 2% of their total GDP, leading many to believe these countries rely heavily on the U.S. for security.

Trump has previously suggested that if elected, he would order an increase in U.S. military spending as well. 

In 2018, while serving as president, Trump criticized NATO allies for not meeting the 2014-agreed goal of spending 2% of their GDP on defense. 

“Prior to last year, where I attended my first meeting, it was going down — the amount of money being spent by countries was going down and down very substantially,” Trump said during a NATO meeting in Belgium. “And now, it’s going up very substantially. And commitments were made. Only 5 of 29 countries were making their commitment. And that’s now changed. The commitment was at 2 percent. Ultimately, that’ll be going up quite a bit higher than that.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘This is Her Home’: Search for Missing GOP Rep Ends in Dementia Facility
Next article
Lawmaker Barred from Office Over Election Law Breach, Handing GOP Majority

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com