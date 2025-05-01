Thursday, May 1, 2025

Law Enforcement Uncovers ‘Conspiracy’ to Commit Mass Shootings

'Based on postings made by Allen, dressed in a full class B PBSO uniform it was initially believed that he was likely a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office...'

Posted by Ken Silva
satanists abortion
Satanists gather for a ceremony. / IMAGE: Vice via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last December, a 15-year-old girl named Natalie Rupnow shot up the Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin—killing another student and a teacher, and wounding six others before killing herself.

When investigators searched Rupnow’s phone, they found that she was part of a network of extremist and sadistic chatrooms, and that she was communicating with many other people. One of those people was a 22-year-old Florida man, who was allegedly in a “conspiracy” with Rupnow to commit mass shootings, according to a criminal affidavit released Tuesday.

Florida police say they stopped the 22-year-old, Damien Blade Allen, just in time when they arrested him Sunday.

“There’s no doubt in my mind they have stopped a mass shooting that was going to happen,” Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told WPBF 25 News. “This guy was ready to go, had all the equipment, had the propensity to do it. It’s just a matter of what day was going to set him off to go do it.”

When the FBI searched through Allen’s social media accounts after last December’s Rupnow shooting, agents found videos of him posing as a police officer. Apparently, the videos were so convincing that they thought he really was one at first. According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, Allen drove a Ford Crown Victoria similar to a police vehicle, he had all the equipment, and even had what looked like a Palm Beach Sheriff’s laptop.

“Based on postings made by Allen, dressed in a full class B PBSO uniform it was initially believed that he was likely a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office. FBI Milwaukee then contacted FBI Miami division to contact PBSO Internal Affairs bureau (IA) due to a deputy being in contact with an active shooter,” the PBSO affidavit stated. “It was later determined that Allen was not a PBSO deputy.”

Law enforcement also discovered that Allen allegedly sold guns illegally through a website that is still active. The PBSO said it’s still investigating this website.

Further investigations of Allen’s social media communications revealed his “conspiracy” with Rupnow to commit mass shootings, according to the affidavit. Allen and Rupnow said they loved each other on multiple occasions, and Allen told her at one point that “we go down together.”

“Based on these exchanges of posted statements between Rupnow and Allen on TikTok it is clear that Allen unequivocally makes written threats to conduct mass shootings at 7 different locations and that he is armed with at least two firearms,” the PBSO affidavit said, alleging that there was “a conspiracy between both of them to commit mass shootings.”

It turned out, Allen had a lot more than two firearms. According to WPBF 25 News, “deputies say they found 18 firearms, including what appeared to be automatic weapons, more than 300 pounds of ammunition, and … a taser, a two-way radio, and a fake body camera made with a 3D printer.”

“Detectives say Allen had more than PBSO gear — they found an FBI uniform, an Army Ranger outfit, Marine Corps dress blues, a ballistic vest, helmets, and fake federal and military ID badges,” WPBF 25 News added.

A picture also shows what appears to be some sort of bazooka, but law enforcement didn’t address that during their press conference Wednesday.

Allen is set to have a detention hearing Friday.

Meanwhile, the FBI says it’s still investigating the network in which Rupnow and Allen were involved. According to researcher Becca Spinks, Rupnow was in touch with at least one other school shooter—her Twitter/X account followed that of Solomon Henderson,  a 17-year-old Tennessee high schooler who killed a female student and wounded one other before killing himself in January.

In addition, the FBI detained a 20-year-old man named Alexander Paffendorf, who was also allegedly talking to Rupnow online about committing a mass shooting.

On Tuesday, A court reportedly granted a three-year gun violence restraining order against Paffendorf, which bars him from owning firearms for three years, according to Fox 5 in San Diego. Paffendorf has not been criminally charged over the matter.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
First Quarter Gold Demand at Highest Level Since 2016
Next article
US and Ukraine Sign Minerals Deal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com