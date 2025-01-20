Lara Trump Reflects on Dems’ Pro-Trump ‘Epiphany’ w/ Jillian Michaels

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Lara Trump, the incoming president’s daughter-in-law and recent co-chair of the Republican National Committee, reflected on Democrats who had an “epiphany” about Donald Trump in an episode of Jillian Michaels’s podcast released late Sunday.

“There was a very strong misrepresentation of Donald Trump initially,” Laura Trump said in the interview, just hours before her father-in-law was due to take the oath of office for the second time.

“… I obviously know this man, and I’ve known this man pre-politics,” she continued. “I’ve known Donald Trump for 16 years, so, I know from the beginning who he was and what his goals were.”

She said that if she were not married to incoming first son Eric Trump and did not get the privilege of knowing his father’s “heart” for over a decade, she could have easily believed the lies propagated by leftist mouthpieces on CNN and MSNBC.

“If I didn’t know that, and if I were just Lara Yunaska, which I used to be before I was Lara Trump, and I turned on the wrong station or I read the wrong newspaper, got my information from certain outlets, I probably would have fallen into the same category and the same trap that you did that so many other people did as well,” Lara Trump said.

“It’s very easy out there to buy the hype and the lies of the mainstream media,” she added.

Lara Trump said she never faults people who initially had a negative view of Trump. She explained that many current Trump supporters have told her they did not vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020.

“They had this epiphany, this moment where they realized, ‘Wait a minute, so much about what I was told about this man clearly was wrong because we didn’t get into World War III,” Lara Trump said.

Michaels, who gained fame as a fitness expert on television shows like The Biggest Loser, admitted that she cried when Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

She remembered havoc wrought during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots and COVID-19 mandates, particularly where she lived in Los Angeles.

“I thought, ‘Oh God, we need somebody to come in here who believes in law and order.’ That never would have been my top priority until all Hell broke lose,” Michaels said.

Lara Trump, a native of North Carolina, has herself been floated as a possible future senator, with many speculating that she could challenge incumbent RINO Sen. Thom Tillis ahead of his 2026 reelection campaign.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.