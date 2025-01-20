On Eve of Departure, Biden Admits Victory Was Never the Goal in Ukraine

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Sunday, Time published a stunning admission by the outgoing Biden administration that its nearly three-year proxy war against Russia was never intended to result in victory for Ukraine—meaning that hundreds of thousands of young men have died in vain.

“We were deliberately not talking about the territorial parameters,” Eric Green, who served on Biden’s National Security Council at the time, overseeing Russia policy, told Time. “That was not going to be a success story ultimately. The more important objective was for Ukraine to survive as a sovereign, democratic country free to pursue integration with the West.”

U.S. taxpayers paid a hefty price for the Biden administration’s goal: more than $183 billion in military and economic aid. Meanwhile, untold tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians are dead as a result.

The war also arguably put the world closer to nuclear annihilation than ever before.

The Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in 2023 that it is moving the hands of the Doomsday Clock forward, largely—though not exclusively—because of the mounting dangers of the war in Ukraine.

“The Clock now stands at 90 seconds to midnight—the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been,” the scientists said in a statement.

Despite that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has complained that his benefactors didn’t do enough.

“With all due respect to the United States and the administration, I don’t want the same situation like we had with Biden. I ask for sanctions now, please, and weapons now,” Zelenskyy said on a podcast with Lex Fridman earlier this month.

Trump vowed to end the Ukrainian war on the first day of his administration, which would be the day this article is published. But after winning the election in November, he and his advisors suggested that peace negotiations could take longer.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.